Chairman Aguilar: While House Republicans ignore Americans' kitchen table concerns, Democrats are facing them head-on.

June 24, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, Vice Chair Ted Lieu and DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene held a press conference on House Republicans’ track record of broken promises and refusal to put working Americans first. You can watch the full press conference here and read the transcript below.

CHAIRMAN AGUILAR: Good morning, everyone. First, I want to congratulate all the winners from last night's primaries in New York, Utah and Maryland. Democrats are one step closer to taking back the majority in November. And I can tell you, when we finally have the gavels in our hands, we won't be focused on ballrooms, algae-filled reflecting pools, golden arches or UFC fights. Instead, unlike Republicans, Democrats will be laser-focused on making America more affordable. Let's take a moment to reflect. Republicans have been in charge for 18 months, and what do they have to show for it?

A Big Ugly Bill that ripped health care and food assistance away from families just to pay for tax cuts for billionaires and corporations. Tariffs that have driven up costs for consumers and small businesses. Violent mass deportations that have upended American communities. And a failed war in Iran that has driven up the price of gas and groceries. This isn't a successful governing record, it's a record of broken promises.

This House Republican majority will be remembered for the incredible damage that they have done to our economy, driven by misplaced priorities and blind loyalty to Donald Trump. The American people sent Republicans to Washington for one clear reason: to lower the high cost of living. But in return, what did they get? They got a president who says he ‘doesn't think about Americans' financial situation’ and that he ‘loves inflation,’ and a corrupt administration that is profiting off the presidency while working people struggle to make ends meet. These aren't just bad policies. This is a refusal to put American workers first. And while House Republicans ignore Americans' kitchen table concerns, Democrats are facing them head-on. And we'll do everything we can in our power to tackle the cost of living crisis that Republicans have created. It’s now my honor to introduce the Vice Chair of the Democratic Caucus, Ted Lieu.

VICE CHAIR LIEU: Thank you, Chairman Aguilar. Inflation is up, grocery prices are up, utility costs are up, housing prices are up. We have a bipartisan housing bill that both the Congress and the Senate passed. There was supposed to be a big signing ceremony today in the Capitol, and then all of a sudden, Donald Trump decides he's not coming to sign the bill. Well, why is that? Did he wake up on the wrong side of the bed? Is he unable to stay awake today? What's causing him to chicken out again? Is it Taco Wednesday? Or is it side effects from a drug? We don't know. This erratic behavior from the President is very concerning. He has trouble staying awake at multiple White House events and cabinet meetings. He has clearly some weakness in one of his arms. He's got swelling in his hands, and the White House needs to come clean. What we know is there's a report saying that one person in America got this special new drug, it was a 79-year-old person who's very high profile. And this drug can only be given to someone under the compassionate use provision, meaning you do that if someone basically has a terminal illness. So we need to know, did Donald Trump get this special drug from Eli Lilly, and did he get it under that provision? And if he did, why is that the case? The White House needs to come clean and tell the American people about Donald Trump's health. Now it is my great honor to introduce our Field General, the great Suzan DelBene from the state of Washington, the Chair of the DCCC.

DCCC CHAIR DELBENE: Good morning, everyone and many thanks to Chair Aguilar and Vice Chair Lieu. Today in caucus, we gave an update on the work being done to take back the majority in November. We started with a conversation about how the data reveals one emerging consensus from the public: the American people are souring on Republicans' broken promises and they are ready, eager in fact, to reject them in November. House Democrats are consistently ahead on the generic congressional ballot on the issues that voters cite as top priorities: inflation, cost of living, healthcare. Donald Trump and House Republicans are underwater and our voters are motivated. In a recent analysis of 2026 House primary elections done by the Washington Post, they found that Democratic turnout has dwarfed Republican primary turnout by more than four million votes. This was true whether the primaries were competitive or not, in toss-ups or deep red seats. And the higher turnout numbers are pacing well ahead of 2018. It's clear that we're on track to win in November and Republicans know it. It's why, and really the only reason why, they're going to such desperate, awful lengths to rig the midterms in their favor. Their push for new gerrymandered maps despite the fact that the American people across the country hate it. Their attempts to block legal, proven and secure forms of voting, like vote by mail. Their incredibly cynical attempts to meddle in Democratic primaries, spending at least $4.5 million so far. They're doing all of this because of one simple fact: Republicans know they can't win a free and fair election. Despite all the shenanigans and Republican dirty tricks, the American people are seeing through it and they are rejecting it. They aren't just rejecting Republicans, they are choosing Democrats, as the Washington Post analysis shows.

Part of how we're going to win in November is the contrast our candidates are creating on the campaign trail every day, and that starts with holding Republicans accountable for the Big Ugly Bill. Next week will be one year since that awful bill was signed into law, and in that time Americans have begun to feel the pain from it. Five million people have lost their healthcare already. More than 770,000 children have had food assistance ripped away from them. Rural hospitals have closed or cut critical services. While the wealthiest few saw massive tax breaks on April 15, hardworking families did not. It's no wonder that the Big Ugly Bill has become one of the least popular pieces of legislation in recent history. Every vulnerable House Republican voted for this monstrosity and we're going to make sure that every voter knows it when they cast their ballot. From roundtables, rallies, visits to food pantries and ads, Democrats are taking the message to the people throughout this summer. And unlike House Republicans who have been hiding from their communities all cycle, House Democrats are talking directly to the American people. Democrats are in the strongest position yet to retake the majority this fall and come next year, we will have the gavels and be in control of the House. Thank you all for joining us today, and I’m going to turn it back to Chairman Aguilar.

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