Chairman Aguilar: We won’t stop until reproductive freedom is the law of the land.

June 24, 2026

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar joined Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, Reproductive Freedom Caucus Co-Chairs Diana Degette and Ayanna Pressley and House Democrats for a press conference marking the fourth anniversary since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. You can watch the full press conference here and read the transcript below.

CHAIRMAN AGUILAR: Thank you, Mr. Leader. I want to begin by thanking Co-Chairs DeGette and Pressley and the entire Reproductive Freedom Caucus as well as the Democratic Women’s Caucus for their leadership on women’s reproductive rights and for keeping this issue front and center – especially as Republicans desperately try to change the conversation.

Four years ago, conservatives on the Supreme Court did something unthinkable – they actually took away a constitutional right from half of the American population. Just think about that. Women in 2021 had more rights than women today in 2026. But of course, that tells you everything you need to know about the Trump-Republican agenda. They seem to take us backwards at every turn, and when they succeed, they turn their backs on people with the policies that they advocate.

In the years since the Dobbs decision, women across the country have been put in a truly impossible situation when making healthcare decisions. This is unacceptable. Republicans know the dangers of this decision, yet they continue to double down on their extremist agenda that seeks to criminalize patients, threaten doctors with jail time, further restrict legal medication abortion and close healthcare clinics. These Republican Members of Congress believe they know better than women and doctors. This is not just shameful, it’s un-American.

As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, we should embrace the ideals that our nation was founded on, especially freedom – and at the same time work to move our country forward, not backwards. The American story has always been about expanding opportunities, rights and freedoms, not limiting them. As the party of progress, Democrats are in this fight for all Americans, for all American women, regardless of race, party, religion or ZIP code. We won’t stop until reproductive freedom is the law of the land for all women.

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