Governor Newsom welcomes FEMA extension to help Los Angeles fire survivors continue recovery

What you need to know: Following advocacy from Governor Newsom, the California Congressional delegation, local leaders, and community partners, FEMA has approved an extension of critical disaster assistance for Los Angeles fire survivors, ensuring homeowners can continue receiving housing support through July 2027 as they rebuild from last year’s devastating firestorms.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today welcomed FEMA’s approval of California’s request to extend critical disaster assistance for Los Angeles fire survivors, helping ensure homeowners recovering from the devastating Los Angeles firestorms can continue receiving federal housing support as they rebuild.

“Recovery doesn’t end when the headlines fade. Thousands of Los Angeles families are still working to rebuild their homes and their lives, and this extension will help ensure survivors continue receiving the support they need during this critical phase of recovery. We’re grateful FEMA listened to the concerns raised by survivors, local communities, and advocates across California and approved this extension.” Governor Gavin Newsom

The approval follows months of advocacy by the Governor, the California Congressional delegation, local elected officials, community organizations, and recovery partners urging the federal government to recognize the extraordinary challenges survivors continue to face, including prolonged displacement, unresolved insurance claims, underinsurance issues, contractor shortages, housing constraints, and rebuilding delays.

The state requested a 12 month extension of assistance for homeowners and renters. Under the approval received today, FEMA extended the Individuals and Households Program (IHP) financial housing assistance period for eligible homeowners through July 9, 2027. FEMA also approved a three-month extension for eligible renters through October 9, 2026.

In its approval letter, FEMA cited the extraordinary circumstances still facing survivors and acknowledged that many households continue to experience significant barriers outside of their control, including unresolved insurance and underinsurance issues, severe regional housing constraints, contractor and labor shortages, and rebuilding delays.

“Recovery takes time, and for many Los Angeles fire survivors, significant challenges remain,” said the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs. “This extension will provide critical stability for families as they navigate insurance claims, secure contractors, and work to rebuild their homes. We appreciate FEMA’s recognition of the extraordinary circumstances survivors continue to face and remain committed to working alongside our federal and local partners to support every community through recovery.”

As of June 12, 2026, FEMA reported that more than 35,000 households have received assistance through the Individuals and Households Program, with more than $177 million awarded to eligible survivors. The state will pay more than $25 million in cost share on behalf of the impacted jurisdictions. FEMA also reported that more than 1,200 households have received Continued Temporary Housing Assistance since the disaster.

California’s continued commitment to recovery

California continues to lead an all-of-government effort to help communities recover and rebuild.

Since the fires, Governor Newsom has issued more than two dozen executive orders to accelerate recovery, cut red tape, support rebuilding efforts, and restore critical infrastructure. State and local partners have also completed one of the largest and fastest debris removal operations in California history.

The state has expanded direct support for survivors, including making more than $100 million available through the CalAssist Mortgage Fund to help homeowners remain housed while they recover. Additional protections and resources continue to support impacted families and communities throughout the rebuilding process.

Supporting survivors through full recovery

The FEMA extension will help ensure eligible survivors have the time, stability, and resources needed to continue rebuilding and transition into permanent housing.

California will continue working closely with FEMA, local governments, community organizations, and federal partners to support survivors and advance the long-term recovery of Los Angeles communities impacted by the fires.