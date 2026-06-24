Route 7 over I-44 to close for bridge project in early July

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Route 7 over Interstate 44, west of Waynesville, is set to close in early July for five months as the bridge’s driving surface is rebuilt. The first step will be removing the existing deck, which will require narrowing and rerouting I-44 for two nights.

The morning of July 6, 2026, construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to close the Route 7 overpass over I-44 (Exit 150) to replace the bridge deck. The bridge is tentatively scheduled to reopen Dec. 1, 2026.

During construction, there will be no access across I-44, and motorists must use an alternate route. Those traveling southbound Route 7 or to eastbound I-44 will be directed to use westbound I-44 to Missouri Route 133 (Exit 145) to eastbound 1-44. Those traveling north to Route 7 or to westbound I-44 will be directed to use eastbound I-44 to Missouri Route 17 (Exit 153) to westbound I-44. The on- and off-ramps at Exit 150 will remain open except for intermittent short-term closures for blasting along I-44.

Removal of the existing bridge deck will require I-44 to narrow and the ramps to close – one direction each night – overnight July 7 and 8 as follows:

7 p.m. July 7 – 6 a.m. July 8: Eastbound I-44 ramps to and from Route 7 will be closed. Eastbound I-44 reduced to one lane and directed up and over the ramps at Exit 150.

7 p.m. July 8 – 6 a.m. July 9: Westbound I-44 ramps to and from Route 7 will be closed. Westbound I-44 reduced to one lane and directed up and over the ramps at Exit 150.



All work is weather-permitting and subject to change.

As part of their February 2026 meeting, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a $1,911,000 contract for this work to West Plains Bridge & Grading, LLC. For more information, or to sign up for project-specific updates, visit the project’s webpage at https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-7-bridge-rehabilitation-over-interstate-44-pulaski-county.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones. Motorists are advised to use extra caution through work zones, obey all traffic signs, and avoid any distractions.

For traffic updates or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit our Traveler Information Map. Information is also available 24/7 via social media. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on social media:

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