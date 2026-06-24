Nightly lane closures on I-70 between Concordia & Boonville for bridge work, June 30 - July 31

LAFAYETTE, SALINE & COOPER COUNTIES – Crews will be conducting nightly lane closures on Interstate 70 eastbound and westbound at various locations between Concordia (approximately mile marker 58) and Missouri Route 5 in Booneville (mile marker 101) beginning on Tuesday, June 30. The lane closures will be in place for work relating to the Improve I-70: Concordia to Boonville project and will include geotechnical work at various bridges along the corridor. The work is expected to be completed by July 31. All work is weather permitting.

Improve I-70: Concordia to Boonville is the eighth project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program and will add a third lane of travel in each direction to I-70 from Concordia to just west of Boonville. The project will be awarded in Spring 2027 and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2030.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and signed into law by the governor, provides $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville.

For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.