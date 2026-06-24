A $200 grant helps create equity and inclusion for people served at the ODHS St. Helens office

Kayla Blessing, an Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Community Partnership Coordinator, wanted to create more equity and inclusion for the people who come into the St. Helens office.

So, Blessing connected with PFLAG, an organization dedicated to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them. PFLAG was offering grants for equity for marginalized populations in Columbia County.

Blessing sent in an application to PFLAG for money to be used for culturally specific hair care and for some LGBTQ+ books to add to their lending library for kids and their parents. Just recently the ODHS office, 500 N. Columbia River Hwy., was awarded $200 for these items.

“We tried to pick books that had an indigenous author perspective and other ones as well. Also, we have couple of kids in need of the hair products,” Blessing said.

“We’re showing people that we are here for everyone and that everyone has our support and we are aware that people have different needs. When people go into our offices, they say how clinical they feel. We want to show people we thought of you. I think that makes people feel that they are important,” Blessing said.