Governor Newsom convenes the first meeting of California’s Tech Fraud Task Force to help strengthen consumer protections

Governor’s Innovation Council Tech Fraud Task Force convening in San Francisco

The Tech Fraud Task Force is led by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) in collaboration with the Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency (BCSH). The Task Force is comprised of:

AARP

American Fintech Council

Anthropic

Apple

Aspen Institute

Atlantic Council

AT&T

California Bankers Association

California Department of Justice

California Low Income Consumer Coalition

California’s Credit Unions

Chainalysis

Comcast

Consumer Bankers Association

Eleven Labs

Google

Innovative Payments Association

Latino Prosperity

LinkedIn

Match Group

Meta

Microsoft

Operation Shamrock

Sardine.AI

Saver Life

T-Mobile

TRM Labs

Unidos US

Birthplace of modern tech

California is home to 33 of the top 50 private AI companies in the world, and no state has taken more aggressive action to strengthen the safety, security, and consumer privacy of technology and online platforms.

In 2023, Governor Newsom made California the first state to take action on Generative AI policy, announcing an executive order to both responsibly adopt this technology in state government and begin studying its risks. The Governor convened world-leading academic experts to draft the California Report on Frontier AI Policy, providing the state with policy recommendations that helped lead to the Governor’s signature on the first state legislation nationwide, the Transparency in Frontier Technology Act (Senate Bill 53, Wiener) to help ensure that this technology moves forward responsibly. The law has since been replicated and modeled in similar laws adopted in other states.

This builds on other legislation signed by Governor Newsom to create strong protocols for child safety and protections against self-harm, crack down on sexually explicit deepfakes and require AI watermarking, protect performers’ digital likenesses, and prevent scams from AI-generated robocalls. In addition, it supplements the Governor’s March 2026 executive order, which strengthened civil rights and privacy in California’s procurement of AI technology and expanded California’s adoption of AI to improve government services.

Fighting fraud

California fights fraud on all fronts. From securing refunds for mortgage fraud victims to cracking down on deceptive practices by businesses, California is both protecting consumers from fraud and addressing fraud against the government.

See fraud? Report It.

Californians can learn more about California’s efforts to combat government fraud, waste, and abuse and report it directly through stopfraud.ca.gov.