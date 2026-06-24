Arab America Foundation Announces Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit November 6-7, 2026 in the Washington DC Area
From Youth Engagement to Civic Participation, Summit is a Powerful Catalyst for Change and Connection.
“The CONNECT Empowerment Summit is more than an event—it’s where Arab Americans from all walks of life come together to build community, amplify our collective voice, and uplift the next generation of leaders,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “In a time of uncertainty, we are creating space for unity, pride, and empowerment rooted in our rich heritage and shared future. From youth engagement to civic participation, this summit is a powerful catalyst for change and connection.”
Register Here
Sponsor Here
This year’s summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers.
This dynamic summit brings together Arab Americans from across the country for two powerful days of networking, leadership, and celebration. You’ll engage with visionary leaders, bold changemakers, and emerging youth voices in unforgettable sessions on entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, public service, youth leadership, and Arab heritage and identity.
In 2025, over 400 attendees from 20 states joined us—2026 will be even bigger. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a growing national movement!
See the video below of last year’s CONNECT Empowerment Summit:
About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab American Foundation (AAF, www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a nonprofit (501(c)(3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans with one another and with diverse organizations across the United States.
Tentative Program:
FRIDAY Afternoon and Evening, November 6:
2-6:00 pm
Registration and Information
Exhibits Open
Breakout Sessions
6:00 pm
Ahlan Networking Reception and Dinner
Attend the opening reception of the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit. Meet new friends and indulge in a tempting buffet of Arab cuisine.
8:00 pm
Fann Wa Tarab Cultural Evening
Don’t miss a tantalizing evening celebrating the arts and making you proud of Arab heritage and culture.
SATURDAY Daytime, November 7:
8-3:00 pm
Registration and Information
Exhibits Open
8:00 am
Man’oushe, Foul, and Qahwa Networking Breakfast
Meet and get acquainted with summit attendees at this buffet breakfast and networking event before the summit.
9:00 am
CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit
Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.
12:00 Noon
Recognition of Rising Leaders
20 Under 20, 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40 Awardees
12:30 Noon
Sahtein Networking Lunch
Meet Arab American attendees from throughout the U.S.
1:30 pm
CONNECT Arab America Empowerment Summit
Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.
3:30 pm
Daytime Activities End
SATURDAY Evening, November 7:
5:30 pm
Reception
6:30 pm
Al Rabitah Gala
The event of the year! Commemorate your heritage at this formal event featuring Arab cuisine, special recognition, and live Arab music.
11:00 pm
Evening Activities End
Sunday, Daytime, November 8 (Optional):
9 am -11:00 am
Farewell Networking Reception
11:00 am
Washington, DC Landmark Tour and Lunch
Claire Boyle
Arab America Foundation
3136176000 ext.
email us here
Highlights Connect Empowerment Summit 2025
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