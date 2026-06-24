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Arab America Foundation Announces Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit November 6-7, 2026 in the Washington DC Area

Connect Empowerment Summit 2026

Arab America Foundation Logo

From Youth Engagement to Civic Participation, Summit is a Powerful Catalyst for Change and Connection.

The Summit is more than an event—it’s where Arab Americans from all walks of life come together to build community, amplify our collective voice, and uplift the next generation of leaders”
— Warren David, President, Arab America
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab America Foundation is excited to announce the CONNECT Empowerment Summit to be held on Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 2026 (November 8, Optional), at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles, 14750 Conference Center Drive, Chantilly, VA 20151.

“The CONNECT Empowerment Summit is more than an event—it’s where Arab Americans from all walks of life come together to build community, amplify our collective voice, and uplift the next generation of leaders,” said Warren David, co-founder of the Arab America Foundation. “In a time of uncertainty, we are creating space for unity, pride, and empowerment rooted in our rich heritage and shared future. From youth engagement to civic participation, this summit is a powerful catalyst for change and connection.”

Register Here

Sponsor Here

This year’s summit is a unique opportunity to connect with a diverse community of like-minded individuals, visionary leaders, and influential speakers.

This dynamic summit brings together Arab Americans from across the country for two powerful days of networking, leadership, and celebration. You’ll engage with visionary leaders, bold changemakers, and emerging youth voices in unforgettable sessions on entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, public service, youth leadership, and Arab heritage and identity.

In 2025, over 400 attendees from 20 states joined us—2026 will be even bigger. Don’t miss your chance to be part of a growing national movement!

See the video below of last year’s CONNECT Empowerment Summit:

About the Arab America Foundation
The Arab American Foundation (AAF, www.arabamericafoundation.org) is a nonprofit (501(c)(3)) educational and cultural organization. The mission of AAF is to promote Arab heritage, educate Americans about Arab identity, and connect and empower Arab Americans with one another and with diverse organizations across the United States.




Tentative Program:


FRIDAY Afternoon and Evening, November 6:
2-6:00 pm

Registration and Information

Exhibits Open

Breakout Sessions

6:00 pm

Ahlan Networking Reception and Dinner

Attend the opening reception of the CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit. Meet new friends and indulge in a tempting buffet of Arab cuisine.

8:00 pm

Fann Wa Tarab Cultural Evening

Don’t miss a tantalizing evening celebrating the arts and making you proud of Arab heritage and culture.



SATURDAY Daytime, November 7:
8-3:00 pm

Registration and Information

Exhibits Open

8:00 am

Man’oushe, Foul, and Qahwa Networking Breakfast

Meet and get acquainted with summit attendees at this buffet breakfast and networking event before the summit.

9:00 am

CONNECT Arab America: Empowerment Summit

Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.

12:00 Noon

Recognition of Rising Leaders

20 Under 20, 30 Under 30, and 40 Under 40 Awardees

12:30 Noon

Sahtein Networking Lunch

Meet Arab American attendees from throughout the U.S.

1:30 pm

CONNECT Arab America Empowerment Summit

Connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide with presentations by public service officials, community leaders, influential women, rising leaders, and awesome performers.

3:30 pm

Daytime Activities End



SATURDAY Evening, November 7:
5:30 pm

Reception

6:30 pm

Al Rabitah Gala

The event of the year! Commemorate your heritage at this formal event featuring Arab cuisine, special recognition, and live Arab music.

11:00 pm

Evening Activities End



Sunday, Daytime, November 8 (Optional):
9 am -11:00 am

Farewell Networking Reception

11:00 am

Washington, DC Landmark Tour and Lunch

Claire Boyle
Arab America Foundation
3136176000 ext.
email us here

Highlights Connect Empowerment Summit 2025

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Arab America Foundation Announces Connect Arab America: Empowerment Summit November 6-7, 2026 in the Washington DC Area

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