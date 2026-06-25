Lionbridge Games Wins “Best Overall Use of AI in Gaming” Award in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards Program
Lionbridge earns AI Breakthrough recognition for third consecutive year with game-specific AI localization platform
This recognition affirms what our customers are already telling us: a purpose-built solution for games makes all the difference.”WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge Games, the world's leading global provider of game localization, audio, testing, and player experience services, today announced that its AI-driven localization platform, Lionbridge Samurai™, has been selected as the winner of the "Best Overall Use of AI in Gaming" award at the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Artificial Intelligence market. The accolade recognizes Samurai as the first production-ready, game-specific, AI-driven localization solution that removes the trade-off between innovation and reliability.
— Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director, Lionbridge Games
Game localization sits at the intersection of creative storytelling, technical complexity, and high-stakes player expectations. Most general-purpose AI translation tools have struggled to handle this combination. Generic LLMs frequently miss nuances in character voice, cultural references, and platform constraints, thus producing errors that require costly manual remediation before titles can ship. Samurai was built specifically for this context. It places linguistic and cultural expertise at the center of a game-specific AI workflow, allowing studios to capture the speed and efficiency advantages of AI without compromising quality control that loyal player communities demand. From the customer perspective, Samurai operates as a familiar Translation, Editing, and Proofreading (TEP) engagement, with the AI gains applied behind the scenes through expert configuration tailored to each specific intellectual property.
“Game developers are under enormous pressure to ship globally without sacrificing the experiences their players expect,” said Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director, Lionbridge Games. “Samurai was built to take that pressure off by supercharging human expertise with AI speed to deliver the uncompromising quality control that great games demand. This recognition affirms what our customers are already telling us: a purpose-built solution for games makes all the difference.”
Underpinning the workflow is a structured Linguistic Quality Evaluation framework aligned with Multidimensional Quality Metrics principles. This approach captures AI and human quality in the same environment and feeds a closed-loop system to monitor delivery against TEP-equivalent thresholds and refine configurations for live-service content updates. Since its launch, Samurai has delivered 26 million target words across 42 game titles, with 55 language pairs in production for 29 active customers.
"Lionbridge Samurai impressed us with the care and craftsmanship behind its design, and with the depth of expertise the team has brought to a difficult problem,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. “We are proud to recognize Lionbridge Games as our 2026 Best Overall Use of AI in Gaming winner."
The achievement marks the third consecutive year Lionbridge has been honored by the AI Breakthrough Awards program for its industry-defining AI leadership. Lionbridge previously won “AI Model Validation Solution of the Year” for Aurora AI Studio™ in 2025, and “Best Machine Translation Solution” for Smart MT™ in 2024.
About Lionbridge Games
Lionbridge Games delivers the gaming experience your players demand. Our passionate, experienced network of global gamers, combined with our award-winning AI-powered globalization solution, brings every aspect of your game to life across any language, culture, and platform. From concept to launch and beyond, we help developers and publishers break through cultural barriers to engage players everywhere through localization, audio, testing, player experience, and multimedia services. With offices around the world, our follow-the-sun approach ensures that wherever your project is, a Lionbridge Games team is ready to pick it up in-market, in-culture, and around the clock. Learn more at games.lionbridge.com.
About AI Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.
Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Andie Levine
Lionbridge
mediainquiries@lionbridge.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.