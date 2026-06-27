The Ranch Marks PTSD Awareness Day With Trauma-Informed Dual Diagnosis Care

For PTSD Awareness Day on June 27, the luxury Northern California rehab spotlights integrated care for trauma and co-occurring substance use disorders.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of National PTSD Awareness Day, The Ranch is highlighting its dual diagnosis integrated care model, which treats post-traumatic stress disorder alongside co-occurring substance use disorders within a single, unified program at its luxury residential rehab in Northern California.

Trauma and addiction are deeply interconnected. For many people living with PTSD, alcohol or drugs can become a way to quiet intrusive memories, blunt hypervigilance, or find a few hours of sleep, a pattern of self-medication that often deepens both conditions over time. Research consistently shows that roughly half of those struggling with addiction also experience a co-occurring mental health condition. When unprocessed trauma is left unaddressed, treating the substance use alone rarely leads to lasting change, and the risk of relapse stays high.

The Ranch was built to close that gap. Its multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, licensed therapists, addiction counselors, and wellness professionals collaborates around each client, drawing on evidence-based therapies that are particularly effective for trauma and co-occurring disorders. Within its residential inpatient treatment setting, clients have access to trauma-informed care, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Acceptance and Commitment Therapy, medication management when appropriate, and mindfulness practices, all coordinated within one cohesive plan rather than handled by separate providers in separate places.

That whole-person philosophy extends across the center's evidence-based and holistic treatment programs, which pair clinical therapy with yoga, meditation, breathwork, and spiritual counseling in a calm, upscale environment. With separate homes for men and women, individual, family, and group therapy, and personalized treatment plans, The Ranch is designed to help clients heal the root causes of their pain, not just manage symptoms in isolation.

Accessibility remains central to that mission. The Ranch accepts most major insurance plans, including Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, TriCare, and United Healthcare, and guides prospective clients and their families through verification and admissions so that timely, comprehensive care is within reach when someone is ready to ask for help.

This PTSD Awareness Day, The Ranch is reinforcing a simple message: trauma and addiction should not be treated as separate conversations, but as one continuous, coordinated path toward recovery. For everyone reading this, real recovery is possible, and The Ranch is here to help.

About The Ranch

The Ranch is a luxury residential drug and alcohol rehab in Northern California offering personalized, evidence-based, and holistic addiction treatment. Programs include medical detox, residential inpatient care, and dual diagnosis integrated care for co-occurring mental health conditions such as PTSD, anxiety, and depression. With separate homes for men and women, a compassionate clinical team, and acceptance of most insurance plans, The Ranch is designed for comfort, stability, and lasting recovery.

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