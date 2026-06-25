Brand825 Celebrates 10 Years of Bringing Big-Brand Marketing to Businesses of All Sizes

Nashville-based, women-owned marketing and creative agency marks a decade of growth and lasting client relationships

When Cindy and I started Brand825, we believed every business deserved marketing that makes an impact. When a client tells us we're one of them, we know we've gotten it right.” — Kedran Brush, co-founder and CEO, Brand825

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand825 , a full-service marketing and creative agency that builds engaging and inspiring brands nationwide, today announced the celebration of its 10th anniversary. Founded in 2016 by CEO Kedran Brush and Chief Creative Officer Cindy Baker, the agency has spent the past decade delivering data-driven marketing strategies and creative solutions for clients across industries.Brush and Baker founded Brand825 following careers in corporate marketing leadership to address a gap they had observed in the market: smaller and mid-sized companies frequently lacked access to the level of strategic marketing expertise available to large enterprises. Brand825 aimed to help businesses across a range of sizes and industries gain greater presence and credibility in their markets.While Brand825 specializes in serving financial institutions and fintech companies, a sector in which its leadership has more than 25 years of experience, the agency works with clients across a wide range of industries , including transportation, government, technology, retail and consumer, professional services, staffing, video production and payments processing.In the years since its inception, Brush and Baker have grown Brand825 from a two-person venture into a full team of strategists, designers, writers and web developers who collaborate closely with clients and work directly on every account.The agency’s approach has translated into lasting client relationships. Many of the companies Brand825 works with have partnered with the agency for years, and some have been with the team since its earliest days.“When Cindy and I started Brand825, we believed every business deserved marketing that makes an impact,” said Brush. “We’ve been delivering on that promise for a decade. We embed ourselves in our clients' businesses as an extension of their team, we hold ourselves accountable for the results and we tie what we do back to measurable growth. When a client tells us we're one of them, we know we've gotten it right.”“Throughout my career, I’ve seen how much creative firepower the biggest brands have behind them, while the companies that need it most have so little,” said Baker. “Closing that gap is why we built Brand825. We level the playing field, giving our clients the marketing presence to stand toe-to-toe with bigger competitors.”As it enters its second decade, Brand825 is focused on a marketing landscape increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. The agency has reworked how it measures performance to adapt to AI’s effects on search and discovery and is continuing to evolve its services to keep clients ahead as the technology develops.“The next decade of marketing is going to look very different from our first,” said Brush. “The tools may change, but our focus on helping clients deliver results will not.”Over the past decade, Brand825 has earned recognition including a Gold StevieAward, a Silver TellyAward recognizing excellence in video production and storytelling, a place among DesignRush’s Top 30 Creative Agencies and a spot on Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list.###About Brand825Brand825 is a full-service marketing and creative agency that is passionate about building engaging, inspiring and successful brands. Since 2016, Brand825 has worked with clients nationwide to define what makes their companies unique and craft stories that deliver results through brand strategy, creative design, website design and development, content marketing, social media and more. For more information, visit brand825.com , or follow the agency @brand825 on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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