Today, the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, led by House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill (R-AR), Ranking Member Maxine Waters (D-CA), Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance Chair Mike Flood (R-NE), and Subcommittee on Housing and Insurance Ranking Member Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), passed the U.S. House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 358-32, clearing Congress and heading to President Trump for his signature.

Chairman Hill said, “For over two years, I have worked to give more Americans greater choice and affordability on the path to homeownership. Throughout the process, I have fought to increase the supply of housing, cut red tape, increase capital, and make local rules and zoning more competitive. We have achieved that by strengthening community banks, preventing institutional investors from outcompeting American families for homes, and modernizing building codes. This is a true bicameral, bipartisan product that demonstrates what can happen when both chambers work together to deliver real solutions. I thank Ranking Member Waters and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott and Ranking Member Elizabeth Warren for their work in advancing this housing package.”

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) stated, “With final passage of the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, Congress is paving a path back to homeownership for American families who have been locked out for far too long. This transformational legislation will help address the housing affordability problem, reduce regulations so builders can build, limit institutional investing in the housing market, and bring the American Dream back into reach for millions of young and working families. We are grateful to Chairman Hill, Ranking Member Waters, and our counterparts in the Senate for rolling up their sleeves to negotiate and achieve a bipartisan, bicameral bill that will now head to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.”

Majority Leader Scalise (R-LA) added, “Today is a big win for families who want to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act takes critical steps to lower housing costs by cutting unnecessary red tape, increasing the housing supply, and make it easier for hardworking Americans to buy a home. This bill is an important part of House Republicans’ effort to lower costs and expand opportunity, helping more families put down roots and build a brighter future. I thank Chairman French Hill, Subcommittee Chair Mike Flood, and the Financial Services Committee for their leadership in advancing this important legislation.”

Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) said, “The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act helps make the American dream a reality for everyday families. By lowering costs and cutting red tape, citizens across the country will have more affordable and better access to the housing market. A huge thank you to my friend Chairman French Hill of the Financial Services Committee for his leadership and perseverance in moving this bill across the finish line.”

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-MI) said, “Americans are tired of watching the dream of homeownership slip further out of reach. House Republicans are focused on lowering costs, expanding housing supply, and giving families a fair shot at owning a home again. I'm especially proud this package includes provisions from my Modular Housing Production and Build Now Acts, which removes outdated financing barriers and gives families more affordable options. More choices, lower costs, and fewer bureaucratic hurdles is how we make the American Dream attainable again.”

Ranking Member Waters added, “Housing has long been my number one priority because I know firsthand the impact on families when they cannot afford a safe, stable place to call home. First-time homebuyers are finding the dream of homeownership increasingly out of reach, seniors are being forced to choose between the basic necessities of paying for rent, food or medication, and individuals continue to be pushed into homelessness across the nation. Nowhere is the affordability crisis more visible than in California, where housing costs remain among the highest in the nation. But this is not just a California problem—from urban areas to rural communities, Americans in every corner are feeling the weight of this housing crisis. I want to thank Chairman Hill for his willingness to engage in honest negotiations, work through difficult disagreements, and remain focused on delivering results for the American people. While we did not agree on every issue, we never lost sight of the families, seniors, veterans, and communities counting on Congress to act. This bill proves that when we stay focused on the people we serve, bipartisan progress is still possible.”

Subcommittee Chair Flood stated, “The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act is a game changer. For too long, working families have been priced out of the American Dream by skyrocketing housing costs and burdensome red tape. This bill will build more homes, cut unnecessary regulations, and make homeownership a reality for many hardworking Americans. I’m grateful to Chairman French Hill, House leadership, Ranking Members Maxine Waters and Emanuel Cleaver, and President Trump for helping deliver this major win for families, communities, and the future of American homeownership.”

Rep. Cleaver said, “The cost of housing is the number one concern of American families. The historic housing package passed today is the culmination of years of bipartisan work to cut unnecessary red tape, modernize federal housing programs, and address our national housing affordability crisis. Chairman Hill, Ranking Member Waters, Chairman Flood, and I have worked tirelessly to bridge partisan divides and forge bipartisan solutions that will lower housing costs and revitalize the American dream for hardworking families in Missouri and all across this great nation. I’m extremely proud of the overwhelming support this legislation was able to garner in a deeply divided Congress, and I am hopeful it will serve as a blueprint for lawmakers seeking to address other challenges facing the American people.”

Further Background:

The House today passed H.R. 6644, the 21 st Century ROAD to Housing Act and sent the bill to the President’s desk. H.R. 6644 reduces unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction, modernizes HUD programs, addresses concerns about large investors unfairly competing with individual homebuyers, and enables community banks to more freely deploy funding.

Century ROAD to Housing Act and sent the bill to the President’s desk. H.R. 6644 reduces unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction, modernizes HUD programs, addresses concerns about large investors unfairly competing with individual homebuyers, and enables community banks to more freely deploy funding. The bill includes nine House community banking bills to provide needed relief to America’s main streets and expand local lending for housing construction and mortgages, along with 45+ provisions to reduce unnecessary regulatory barriers to new home construction and modernize HUD programs.

Lastly, the bill includes a prohibition on the issuance of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) until December 31, 2030.

Click here for the text of the bill.

Click here for a one-pager.

Click here for a section-by-section.

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