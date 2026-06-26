Candy Cove Introduces First Retail Interactive HoloPortal® Experience at Harry Reid International Airport

Candy Cove Debuts HoloPortal® In Terminal 3 at Harry Reid International Airport Las Vegas

Being able to bring the first retail experience of its kind where travelers can be in the HoloPortal® to a U.S. airport is incredibly exciting for our family and our team.” — Cliff Marshall, founder of Candy Cove

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candy Cove, a longtime favorite for travelers passing through Harry Reid International Airport, with its sweet offerings has a new location in Terminal 3, introducing an enhanced candy experience that now features the first HoloPortal® Experience in Retail where travelers can step inside a studio, record a 3D video selfie, and truly be part of the experience – not just watch from the outside. Customers can take selfie videos of themselves interacting in the HoloPortal®.

Candy Cove’s HoloPortal®, 3D hologram display is built for participation, sharing and repeat visits, putting customer enjoyment and memorable moments at the center of the HoloPortal® Experience at Harry Reid International Airport.

Known for its colorful displays, nostalgic candy selections, and gourmet popcorn, Candy Cove has become a beloved stop for travelers looking to enjoy a treat before takeoff or pick up a unique gift. The new Terminal 3 location builds on the company’s success in Terminal 1, where the family-owned business served travelers for years.

The highlight of the new location is the interactive and immersive HoloPortal® Experience, an innovative holographic-style digital display that allows travelers to engage with and be seen in an interactive candy experience unlike anything currently available in U.S. airport retail. The 3D hologram display technology blends entertainment, storytelling, and digital visuals to create a memorable moment for passengers to participate in, enjoy and see themselves in the HoloPortal® while waiting for flights or passing through the airport.

“Candy Cove has always been about creating a fun and memorable moment for travelers,” said Cliff Marshall, founder of Candy Cove. “Moving into Terminal 3 gives us the opportunity to welcome even more visitors while introducing something completely new with the HoloPortal® Experience. Being able to bring the first retail experience of its kind where travelers can be in the HoloPortal® to a U.S. airport is incredibly exciting for our family and our team.”

The new location will feature Candy Cove’s signature selection of classic candies, gourmet popcorn, and specialty sweets alongside the immersive HoloPortal® Experience designed to delight travelers of all ages.

As Harry Reid International Airport continues to grow as a global gateway to Las Vegas, Candy Cove’s Terminal 3 location reflects both innovation and the continued success of family-owned businesses contributing to the unique travel experience of the city.

Candy Cove remains committed to bringing a touch of nostalgia, fun, and now interactive technology in retail to travelers while maintaining the welcoming spirit that has made the brand a favorite among airport visitors.

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