State Rep. Yocum helps bring Ernie Pyle artifacts home to Dana museum

STATEHOUSE (June 24, 2026) – Several historical artifacts belonging to renowned war correspondent Ernie Pyle have recently returned to Vermillion County, according to State Rep. Tim Yocum (R-Clinton).

Under a new loan agreement between the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum and the Indiana State Museum, artifacts and pieces of Pyle's legacy will be on public display throughout the remainder of the museum's season. Yocum said that this is the first time in 17 years that these artifacts can be viewed in Pyle's hometown.

"Preserving our history is one of my biggest passions," Yocum said. "There's no better time to make sure the stories of Hoosiers like Ernie Pyle are preserved and close to home than on the 250th anniversary of our country."

Yocum, a Vermillion County native and former county commissioner, initiated the effort after learning that much of the local museum's collection had been transferred to Indianapolis in 2009. Yocum helped build the partnership between the two institutions that made the loan agreement possible.

Yocum commended the cooperation of the Indiana State Museum and its curatorial team, led by Dr. Susannah Koerber, along with the Friends of Ernie Pyle and its board president, Steve Key.

"When state and local institutions work together, incredible things happen," Yocum said. "I'm glad we found a way to share these artifacts with the community that knows Ernie Pyle best."

Residents and visitors are encouraged to view the artifacts at the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum in Dana during the current season. To learn more, visit erniepyle.org.

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State Rep. Tim Yocum (R-Clinton) represents House District 42, which includes

all of Parke and Vermillion counties, and portions of Clay, Fountain and Vigo counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

PHOTO CAPTION: State Rep. Tim Yocum (R-Clinton) (left) joins Indiana State Museum Chief Curator Dr. Susannah Koerber (center) and Friends of Ernie Pyle Board President Steve Key (right) in viewing artifacts belonging to war correspondent Ernie Pyle on April 7, 2026, at the Indiana State Museum. Yocum helped initiate the loan agreement that returned artifacts to the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum in Dana, Pyle's hometown. Photo courtesy of the Ernie Pyle World War II Museum.