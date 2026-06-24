A Recent Graduate Success Story: Building a Career of Impact with the CBP Pathways Program

Ashley Jordan joined CBP through the Pathways Program.

For Ashley Jordan, a commitment to service and a passion for learning have shaped every step of her career. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, Jordan brought her sense of adventure and drive to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, where she continues to make a difference every day.

Jordan’s journey began with a desire to do something different—to travel, to learn, and to serve. “I wanted to do something different; to be able to travel and go to school…my ship was in the shipyard, and I never did go on deployment. But I don’t regret it. I met a lot of great people, had a good experience, and learned a lot,” she reflects.

While her military service didn’t take her around the world as she once imagined, Jordan made the most of every opportunity, completing her degree in Human Resources Management. As her time in the Navy drew to a close, she knew she wanted to continue serving in the federal government. “I was always willing and loving [the opportunity] to stay in the government,” she says. When she discovered an opening at CBP, she seized the chance.

“I was searching USA Jobs and came across it. I was like, ‘Import Specialist?’ Never heard of it before; never seen it. I was just reading the job description, and it sounded like something interesting,” she recalls. “I saw that there was a Recent Graduates Program as well, and that was perfect in my eyes.”

CBP pathways: launching careers for recent graduates

Joining CBP through the Pathways Program, Jordan quickly found a workplace that valued both professional development and community. “I really love the culture here. There’s a good mix of people, and I like being able to have a smaller group…everyone gets to know each other. Being here is more family-oriented.”

She also discovered a wealth of opportunities for growth.

“CBP offers a lot of trainings…they encourage us to take these trainings and go to different places to get them. I didn’t get a lot of that with my previous job,” she says. “Now, being able to see that we have a lot of opportunities we can take up, that’s another thing I love about CBP.”

One of the most impactful aspects of Jordan’s experience has been mentorship. Paired with a mentor within two weeks, she found support and guidance from the very beginning.

“I was able to go sit with her and see how things are done, what systems we’re using, and how the flow of a work day would be for her…if she came across any issues or instances of common mistakes, she would go through and describe her process for me,” Jordan says. “The mentorship that’s in place is chef’s kiss. I love it.”

Looking back, Jordan credits the Pathways Program, and especially the mentorship she received, with helping her succeed.

“We make an impact. It’s satisfying when you read the news and see things that relate to what we’re doing here,” she muses. “To be able to see that the things we’re doing make a difference is the biggest kudos, I think, that one can get while working in their career.”

Ready to start your own journey?

If you’re a recent graduate looking to launch your federal career, the Pathways Programs at CBP offer the support, training, and mentorship you need to succeed. Visit cbp.gov/careers or explore our Pathways Programs to see how you can start your own journey with CBP.

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