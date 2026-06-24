Plastics Pipe Institute Urges President Trump to Sign 21st Century Road to Housing Act

David M. Fink, president, Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc.

Bipartisan Housing Legislation Will Help Expand Housing Supply and Support Safe, Sustainable Infrastructure

PPI member companies deliver safe, smart, and sustainable plastic piping systems to help America meet 21st century housing goals. We urge President Trump to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act.” — David M. Fink, President, PPI

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc . (PPI) today urged President Trump to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing housing supply, improving housing affordability, reducing barriers to construction, and modernizing federal housing programs. The non-profit group that represents the plastic pipe industry also applauded Congress for working together and passing it.“Congress took an important step toward addressing America’s housing affordability and supply challenges,” said David Fink, president of PPI. “As communities work to build more housing and modernize existing homes, they also need reliable, cost-effective, and code-compliant infrastructure.”The legislation includes several provisions important to housing construction, rehabilitation, and infrastructure, including support for manufactured and modular housing, whole-home repairs, adaptive reuse, water and sewer line repairs, and housing-related infrastructure planning.PPI supports the Act’s focus on reducing barriers to housing production while maintaining strong safety and performance standards. These provisions can help communities build and repair homes more efficiently while supporting the infrastructure needed to serve them.“PPI member companies are committed to helping America meet its 21st century housing goals by delivering safe, smart, and sustainable plastic piping systems for the infrastructure that support new and existing homes,” Fink added. “We urge President Trump to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act into law and continue advancing policies that support safe, sustainable, and affordable housing.”More information can be found at www.plasticpipe.org # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.