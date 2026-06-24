Plastics Pipe Institute Urges President Trump to Sign 21st Century Road to Housing Act
Bipartisan Housing Legislation Will Help Expand Housing Supply and Support Safe, Sustainable Infrastructure
“Congress took an important step toward addressing America’s housing affordability and supply challenges,” said David Fink, president of PPI. “As communities work to build more housing and modernize existing homes, they also need reliable, cost-effective, and code-compliant infrastructure.”
The legislation includes several provisions important to housing construction, rehabilitation, and infrastructure, including support for manufactured and modular housing, whole-home repairs, adaptive reuse, water and sewer line repairs, and housing-related infrastructure planning.
PPI supports the Act’s focus on reducing barriers to housing production while maintaining strong safety and performance standards. These provisions can help communities build and repair homes more efficiently while supporting the infrastructure needed to serve them.
“PPI member companies are committed to helping America meet its 21st century housing goals by delivering safe, smart, and sustainable plastic piping systems for the infrastructure that support new and existing homes,” Fink added. “We urge President Trump to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act into law and continue advancing policies that support safe, sustainable, and affordable housing.”
More information can be found at www.plasticpipe.org
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STEPHEN C COOPER
SCA Communications, Inc.
+1 516-623-7615
email us here
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