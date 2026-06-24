New York State Museum Opens Sweeping New Exhibition Celebrating America’s 250th and New York’s Role in Shaping a Nation

Revolutionary New York Highlights More Than 200 Artifacts, Rare Documents, and Immersive Displays to Explore 250 Years of Freedom, Equality, and Civic Change

Select Artifact Images and Behind-the-Scenes Exhibit Photos Are Available in the Digital Press Kit

The New York State Museum today announced the opening of Revolutionary New York, a major new exhibition commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and bringing to life New York’s central role in shaping American democracy.

Opening to the public on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and remaining on display for several years, the nearly 7,000-square-foot exhibition brings together more than 200 artifacts, rare documents, immersive displays, interactive elements, and powerful stories that connect the Revolution’s founding ideals to the continuing pursuit of freedom, equality, justice, and civic responsibility across generations.

Drawing on themes developed by the New York State 250th Commemoration Commission, Revolutionary New York invites visitors to see the state not only as a battleground of the American Revolution, but as a place where the meaning of liberty has been debated, challenged, expanded, and redefined for more than two centuries. The exhibition presents revolution as an ongoing American story, including the birth of the women’s suffrage movement in Seneca Falls, the Stonewall Uprising, emancipation and the Underground Railroad, labor rights, and environmental justice.

Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said, “The Revolutionary New York exhibition reminds us that the promise of our nation has always been shaped by people willing to challenge injustice, expand opportunity, and demand that America live up to its founding ideals. As we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, this enduring pursuit of a more perfect union is reflected in our commitment to equity and excellence in education, and to ensuring that every student can contribute to the future of their communities, to New York State, and to our country. Together, the Board of Regents, the State Education Department, the Office of Cultural Education, and the New York State Museum invite visitors to see history not as a closed chapter, but as an ongoing story of freedom, equality, and civic responsibility.”

Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, "The New York State Museum is one of our state’s great educational institutions, and the addition of the Revolutionary New York exhibition underscores its enduring capacity to inspire learning, discovery, and reflection. This exhibit tells a unique story, connecting the ideals of the Revolution to generations of New Yorkers who carried that pursuit of freedom and equality forward through transformative movements, from the Underground Railroad to Seneca Falls to Stonewall and beyond. As we mark this historic anniversary, we are proud to offer students, families, educators, and visitors a meaningful opportunity to explore New York’s central role in shaping both our nation’s past and its future."

New York State Museum Executive Director Jennifer Saunders said, “Few places were more central to the birth of our nation than New York. About one-third of the battles of the American Revolution were fought in present-day New York State, and Revolutionary New York honors and builds on that history to tell a broader story about liberty, representative government, equality, civic duty, and the generations of New Yorkers who have continued to give meaning to those ideals. We hope visitors leave with a deeper understanding of New York’s role in shaping American democracy and a renewed sense of their own place in carrying that work forward.”

250 Years of New York Revolutions

Guests entering the exhibit are welcomed by a women’s suffrage wagon used on Long Island, one of two known to exist. Once inside, visitors will encounter more than 200 artifacts exploring the state’s role in revolutions spanning three centuries. Rotating documents from the New York State Archives and Library ensures both public access and long-term preservation, while interactive elements, such as the opportunity to touch a six-pound British-made cannon, bring the Revolutionary era vividly to life.

Revolutionary New York is divided into five main sections.

Power of Place

Centered around a reconstructed Revolutionary War-era gunboat discovered beneath the site of the World Trade Center, this section invites visitors to explore events from the 1763 Treaty of Paris through the War of 1812, highlighting New York State’s critical role in the fight for liberty.

Interactive elements include the opportunity to:

Touch a six-pound, British-made cannon recovered in 1986 from the U.S. Assay site in Lower Manhattan. The cannon rests atop a replica artillery sled constructed by students at WSWHE BOCES, modeled after those used by Henry Knox to transport cannons from Fort Ticonderoga to Boston

Choosing Sides

The left side of the gallery examines how diverse groups and individuals navigated the Revolution. Men, women, soldiers, civilians, enslaved Africans, free African Americans, Indigenous peoples, and others were all affected by the Revolution and had to balance the social, economic, and political changes wrought by the war.

Artifacts include:

Chains that spanned the Hudson River to prevent British ships from sailing north from New York City

to prevent British ships from sailing north from New York City Fidelity Medallion presented to Issac Van Wart after he and two other militiamen captured British Major John Andre

Revolutionary Ideas Over Time

The next section focuses on the legacy of Revolutionary ideals in ongoing movements for equality and justice, as well as the enduring role of the press.

Visitors will explore:

Founding of the Nation

Guests will then examine how New Yorkers helped shape the founding of the United States while confronting contradictions between the nation’s ideals and realities.

Artifacts from early state and federal history include:

A gavel reportedly used by Walter Livingston to convene the first New York State Assembly in 1777

reportedly used by Walter Livingston to convene the first New York State Assembly in 1777 George Washington’s watch chain

A mahogany side chair used in Federal Hall during Washington’s inauguration

A replica of the pipe tomahawk George Washington is believed to have presented Cornplanter; the original was returned to the Seneca Nation in 2020

We the People

The right side of the gallery is devoted to major movements for social change following the Revolution, including women’s suffrage, abolition and civil rights, immigration, labor rights, environmental justice, and LGBTQ+ equality.

Each movement is represented through dedicated displays featuring items such as:

A p ulpit from Holy Cross Church in Troy, NY, circa 1835

in Troy, NY, circa 1835 A one-third-scale model of the Women’s Rights Pioneers Monument

A full-size Volkswagen Beetle painted in bright rainbow-colored stripes

Select artifact images and behind-the-scenes exhibit photos are available to download in the Digital Press Kit.

Educational Resources

Patrons with low vision, individuals unable to travel, and guests hoping to learn more are encouraged to visit the Revolutionary New York exhibit webpage. There, you’ll discover additional resources, including visual descriptions of each gallery space and information on featured objects and artifacts.

Educational resources and accompanying learning activities from the Museum, Library, and Archives are available as part of the New York at 250 Resources for Educators on ConsidertheSourceNY.org.

Public Programming

In addition to Revolutionary New York, the New York State Education Department’s Office of Cultural Education will continue to host 250th-related public programs, including:

Spying in the American Revolution

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: South Lobby, New York State Museum

During the American Revolution, both sides used spies to gather information on troop movements and military plans. Join Senior Historian Aaron Noble to learn about one of the war's most infamous spies and try your hand at Revolutionary War spy craft using secret codes, invisible inks, and other tools of the trade.

Roots & Rhythms: An Afternoon with The Little Zippers

Date: Sunday, July 5

Time: 2:00 p.m.

Location: South Lobby, New York State Museum

Enjoy an afternoon of blues, jazz, and Americana with The Little Zippers. Known for their rich harmonies and engaging performances, the duo brings together classic favorites and original songs inspired by America’s diverse musical traditions.

This performance is made possible through the generous support of the Musicians Performance Trust Fund.

The Crucible of the Revolution: New York Harbor at 250th with Tyler Warman

Date: Saturday, July 11

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Location: New York Metropolis Hall, New York State Museum

As we approach the 250th anniversary of the United States, this tour offers an immersive exploration of the Port of New York, known as the “strategic center" during the American Revolution. From the arrival of the massive British armada in 1776 to the final departure of the Redcoats on Evacuation Day in 1783, New York’s waters were the most contested and vital theater of the war.

NY250: Tapestry of New York

Date: Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Location: Webinar

Join the NYS Library and special guests from WNET, New York’s flagship public media station. Learn about the Tapestry of New York—a new online platform showcasing the creative work of New York students in honor of America’s 250th anniversary. This webinar will provide a full project overview, explore examples of student work, and outline strategies to implement this exciting program within library settings.

About the New York State Museum

Established in 1836, the New York State Museum is the oldest and largest public museum in the United States. Home to leading scientists, historians, archeologists, and anthropologists, its collections represent the State’s rich cultural and natural heritage from the past and present, including a staggering 20+ million artifacts spanning 1.1 billion years ago to today. Located at 222 Madison Avenue in Albany, the Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is closed on all state-observed holidays, including the Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Admission is free. For additional information, visit the New York State Museum website and subscribe to our newsletter.