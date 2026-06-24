LANG REALTY CELEBRATES BRING YOUR DOG TO WORK DAY WITH A NOD TO THE FOUR-LEGGED COLLEAGUES BEHIND THE SCENES

South Florida’s Independent Real Estate Firm Spotlights its Agents’ Canine Companions and Reaffirms its Commitment to Local Animal Rescue Organizations

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty, one of South Florida’s leading independent real estate firms, is marking National Bring Your Dog to Work Day on Friday, June 26, by celebrating the dogs who are already part of the daily routine — riding along to showings, keeping agents company during late-night contracts, and quietly anchoring the workday from the home office. For many Lang agents, the line between work companion and family member is long gone.

The occasion is a natural fit for a company whose culture has long extended beyond real estate. Through its community outreach initiative Lang Cares, Lang Realty has made animal welfare a sustained priority — volunteering at shelters, collecting supplies, and directing resources to no-kill rescues throughout Palm Beach and Broward counties. In 2024, Lang Realty and Lang Management associates volunteered at Tri-County Animal Rescue in Boca Raton, installing sod for dog runs, socializing newly arrived rescues, and donating supplies collected through a months-long company-wide drive.

Agent Spotlights: The Dogs of Lang Realty

Joanne Loud — and Miss Roxy

For Lang Realty agent Joanne Loud, working from home has always included a co-worker who never misses a beat. Miss Roxy takes up her post beside Loud each morning without fail — a quiet, steady presence through calls, contracts, and client emails. When the workday runs long, Roxy handles the reminder: it’s time for a walk or a lunch break. On office days, she comes along to greet the staff, a reliable source of cheer that no conference call can replicate. For agents in the field, dogs are frequent passengers — logging miles in the car as loyally as they log hours at home.

Maria Kovachev — and Four Rescues Who Found Their Forever Home

Lang Realty agent Maria Kovachev has spent more than two decades as a voice for animals who don’t have one. An advocate for both dog and cat rescue, Kovachev currently shares her home with four female German Shepherds, all adopted from local rescues. She is also actively involved in TNR (trap-neuter-return) programs for feral cats and maintains daily feeding stations for more than 30 cats in her community.

Kovachev is quick to point out what shelter statistics confirm: large-breed, high-shedding dogs like German Shepherds are among the most overlooked in the adoption system, filling shelter kennels while smaller breeds are adopted first. In her real estate practice, she channels that awareness into action — regularly connecting clients who are downsizing or relocating with local animal rescue thrift shops where donated household goods directly fund shelter operations.

“When we give a little love to these four-legged sweethearts, they shower us with love right back,” said Kovachev. “My pets never disappoint. They are always ready and waiting — to be pet, to take a walk, or just to be nearby. Open your hearts and your home to a lifelong, forever fur buddy.”

Kovachev’s commitment reflects both a personal calling and a professional one: the need for volunteers and donations at no-kill shelters remains critical, and she considers advocacy for that cause a core part of who she is as an agent and a neighbor.

Blake Morris — and Teddy

Lang Realty agent Blake Morris has a co-worker who earns his keep in enthusiasm alone. Teddy — a scruffy, grey-and-white terrier mix with a permanent grin and a tennis ball never far from reach — brings the kind of energy to the workday that no cup of coffee can match. Whether it’s a home office morning or a ride-along afternoon, Teddy is ready.

“Teddy doesn’t know anything about real estate, but he knows exactly how to make a client feel at ease,” said Morris. “There’s something about having a dog around that just lowers the pressure and makes people feel at home.”

“Bring Your Dog to Work Day is a reminder of something our agents already know,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “The dogs in our lives make us better — more present, more grounded, and more connected to what matters. We’re proud to celebrate them today, and proud to support the rescues that give so many dogs the chance to find a home like the ones our agents provide.”

Lang Realty encourages anyone inspired by these stories to consider adoption. Tri-County Animal Rescue, located in Boca Raton, operates as a 100% no-kill facility and has rescued more than 90,000 animals to date. For more information, visit www.tricountyanimalrescue.org.

About Lang Realty

Since its founding in 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a three-agent boutique into one of South Florida’s most respected independent real estate firms. With approximately 300 agents and offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty sets the standard for service, integrity, and community engagement. Through its Lang Cares initiative, the company supports local nonprofits through volunteerism, donations, and advocacy across Palm Beach and Broward counties. For more information, visit www.langrealty.com or call 561-989-0100.

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