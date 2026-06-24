Fort Knox brings back summer Concert on the Lawn series starting July 24

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Free family entertainment is on the horizon at Fort Knox with the return of the Concert on the Lawn series.

The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation will host two concerts, with the first featuring the music of 380th Army Band at the post gazebo July 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

The 40-plus member Army Reserve band hails from Fort Eustis, Virginia. A small team from the band will perform jazz, rock and brass favorites. Officials from FMWR are encouraging attendees to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

A second concert is planned for Aug. 7 and will feature music from 56th Army Band, out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

For more information, call 502-624-4655.