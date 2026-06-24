Send a Piece of Home: Anyone Can Purchase Exchange Gift Cards for Service Members

DALLAS — This Independence Day, all Americans can show appreciation for service members by sending an Army & Air Force Exchange Service gift card to those who serve.

Shoppers, including civilians, can purchase and send an Exchange gift card from $10 to $500 by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/scs. Shoppers can choose either a physical card or e-gift card, making it easy to support service members across the world.

“While many Americans gather with friends and family to celebrate our Nation’s independence, thousands of service members remain far away from home,” said Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Sending an Exchange gift is a simple and meaningful way to remind them they are appreciated this Fourth of July.”

Exchange gift cards and e-gift cards never expire and can be used at any PX, BX, Navy Exchange or Marine Corps Exchange worldwide. Only physical gift cards may be used at Coast Guard Exchanges.

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Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providingvalued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 51st-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has generated $2.4 billion in dividends to Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of War and is directed by a Board of Directors. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website athttp://www.shopmyexchange.comorfollow us on X athttps://x.com/shopmyexchange.

Media Notes:

For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or WrightZ@aafes.com.

Follow the Exchange: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shopmyexchange/