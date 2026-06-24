Alaska Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Charges 15 Defendants with over $1.8 million in Medicaid Fraud as Part of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown

June 23, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“

The Alaska Department of Lawâ€™s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) participated in the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, a nationwide enforcement initiative coordinated through the Vice Presidentâ€™s Fraud Task Force.Â The operation, conducted between June 8 and June 22, 2026, brought together state and federal partners to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals and organizations alleged to have engaged in health care fraud schemes that undermine public assistance programs and divert resources from patient care.

As a result, Alaskaâ€™s MFCU charged 15 defendants in five separate cases spanning Anchorage and the Kenai Peninsula. The charges allege approximately $1.83 million in fraudulent billing to the Alaska Medicaid program.

Mirci Dental Billing Case

On June 22, 2026, Joseph J. Mirci, DDS, 47, along with Peninsula Family Dental Center LLC and Joseph J. Mirci DMD LLC, were charged with Scheme to Defraud, Theft in the First Degree, and 19 counts of Medical Assistance Fraud. The charges allege that between January 2021 and September 2025, the defendants submitted approximately $83,985.97 in fraudulent Medicaid claims for dental services that were not provided, were not medically necessary, were unsupported by patient records, failed to meet Medicaid requirements, and/or were billed at a higher level than performed.

Graystone Assisted Living Case

On June 17, 2026, Amie Sanneh, 72, Sainabou Faal, 46, and Graystone Assisted Living Home LLC were charged with Scheme to Defraud, Theft in the First Degree, and four counts of Medical Assistance Fraud. The charges allege that more than $1.1 million in Medicaid claims submitted between 2022 and 2025 lacked sufficient supporting documentation. According to the charging documents, the defendants were unable to produce records for a substantial portion of billed services and many of the records provided were incomplete.

Heritage Assisted Living Case

On June 16, 2026, Molly Joanna Bates, 46, Kyle Sujoy Bates, 48, Peyton Ward Love, 33, Heritage Assisted Living Home LLC, Heritage Home LLC, and Alaska Life Group Homes LLC were charged with Scheme to Defraud, two counts of Theft in the First Degree, and seven counts of Medical Assistance Fraud. The charges allege approximately $618,961.99 in fraudulent Medicaid billing, including claims for services that were not provided or were inadequately staffed, and services lacking sufficient supporting records.

Personal Care Services Fraud Case

On June 9, 2026, Marcus Edward Olsen, 36, of Kenai was charged with Medical Assistance Fraud, Theft in the Second Degree, and Falsifying Business Records. The charges allege Olsen billed Medicaid approximately $4,418.84 for personal care services that were never provided. Investigators allege his timesheets claimed extensive caregiving services that were inconsistent with the recipientâ€™s condition when later admitted to a hospital.

Respite and Personal Care Services Fraud Case

On June 8, 2026, Melia Tofaeono, 47, and Joshua Tofaeono, 36, of Anchorage were charged with Scheme to Defraud, Theft in the Second Degree, Falsifying Business Records, and two counts of Medical Assistance Fraud. The charges allege approximately $13,707.44 in fraudulent Medicaid claims for respite and personal care services that did not occur. According to the charging documents, Joshua Tofaeono claimed services during times he was working elsewhere or when the recipient was at school, while Melia Tofaeono certified that the services had been provided.

"Protecting the integrity of Alaska's Medicaid program is critical to ensuring that taxpayer-funded resources remain available for Alaskans who genuinely need medical and long-term care services," said Deputy Attorney General Angie Kemp. "These charges reflect the ongoing commitment of our MFCU team and our partners to investigate and prosecute individuals and organizations that abuse public assistance programs for personal gain."

These cases were investigated by the Alaska MFCU investigators Jeanette Bartz, Scott Wright, and Randy Mayer with assistance from the FBI and IRS. All five cases are being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Heather Dyreng and Assistant Attorney General Leif Haugen.

The charges in this case are only allegations.Â All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

CONTACT: Heather Nobrega, Director, Alaska Medicaid Fraud Control Unit at (907) 269-6413 or heather.nobrega@alaska.gov

*The Alaska MFCU is part of the Alaska Department of Law and is located in Anchorage. It is responsible for investigating and prosecuting Medicaid fraud, abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation of patients in any facility that accepts Medicaid funds. The unit is 75% federally funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $1,979,808 for FY 2026. The remaining 25%, totaling $659,934, is funded by the State of Alaska. Citizens with information about suspected medical assistance fraud, patient abuse or neglect are encouraged to use the Alaska MFCU online complaint form or to contact the unit at (907) 269-6279.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

Due to resource constraints, we no longer post links to referenced records. Records filed in a federal court are readily available at Docket Search or PACER, and records filed in a State of Alaska court are readily available from the Alaska Court System (Trial Courts - Alaska Court System and Search for an Appellate Case). Contact Sam Curtis to request a referenced record that is not readily available from a court or on the internet, or contact law.recordsrequest@alaska.gov to submit a formal Alaska Public Records Act request.