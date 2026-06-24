USA and England National Champions to Meet June 26 During Philadelphia World Cup Summer

Philadelphia to Host Historic USA-England Men’s Amateur Soccer Showdown on Friday, June 26th at Drexel University The Transatlantic Cup championship trophy features an original Georgian Silver Cream Jug which was made in England in 1776.

Family-Friendly Transatlantic Cup at Drexel University Celebrates International Soccer and America250

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia, in the midst of welcoming the world for FIFA World Cup 2026 and the celebration of America's 250th Anniversary, is home to one of the region's most unique soccer events this Friday, June 26th, when the reigning United States National Amateur Cup Champion, suburban Philadelphia’s own West Chester United SC , faces England's National Amateur Cup Champs, the Arthurian League, in the inaugural Transatlantic Cup at Drexel University's Vidas Athletic Complex Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., with gates opening at 6:00 p.m.Tickets remain available at affordable family-friendly prices through the event website and by scanning the official event QR code. Organizers are encouraging soccer fans, families, youth players, and visitors from around the region to attend this one-night-only international competition.The match, produced in partnership with Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer, brings together the reigning men's amateur national champions from the United States and England in a first-of-its-kind competition held during one of the most significant soccer celebrations in Philadelphia history."Philadelphia has become one of the world's great soccer cities, and the Transatlantic Cup offers fans a unique opportunity to experience international competition at the grassroots level while celebrating World Cup Summer and America 250," said Blaise Santangelo, Head Coach of West Chester United SC. "This is a special opportunity for our players, our supporters, and the entire soccer community."West Chester United SC earned its place in the event after capturing the 2025 National Amateur Cup championship, becoming the first Philadelphia-area club since 1974 to win the nation's oldest and most prestigious amateur soccer tournament.Representing England will be the Arthurian League Representative Team, whose players are drawn from one of England's most historic amateur football organizations. The Arthurian League traces its roots to many of England's oldest educational institutions and remains one of the country's most respected amateur competitions.The Transatlantic Cup is designed to celebrate international friendship, sportsmanship, youth participation, and the shared soccer traditions of the United States and England.Fans attending the event can enjoy:• USA vs. England international competition• National amateur champions from two countries• Family-friendly atmosphere• International visitors and supporters• World Cup Summer celebrations• America250 festivities• Special trophy presentationMedia credential requests are currently being accommodated. Television, radio, print, digital, podcast, influencer, and content creator outlets interested in covering the event should contact Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations directly.The match will also be livestreamed worldwide on YouTube by Game In Frame.About West Chester United SC: West Chester United SC is one of the nation's premier amateur soccer organizations and the 2025 United States National Amateur Cup Champion. Based in suburban Philadelphia, the club has become a model for player development, community engagement, and competitive excellence.About the Arthurian League: Founded in 1961, the Arthurian League is one of England's most historic amateur football organizations, featuring clubs associated with some of the country's most distinguished educational institutions and football traditions.About Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer: Since 1972, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer has worked throughout 36 counties in Eastern Pennsylvania to promote, foster and perpetuate the game of soccer to the region’s youth. Through competitions, educational programs, outreach efforts and coaching clinics, Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer impacts the lives of more than 130,000 youth soccer players from ages 5 to 19. Eastern Pennsylvania Youth Soccer is one of 55 state associations in US Youth Soccer and a member of the United States Soccer Federation. Additional information can be found at https://www.epysa.org

Introducing the Transatlantic Cup!

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