WhereTu Launches to Help Americans Build Successful Lives Abroad

Founded by a longtime expat, the company offers accessible, personalized relocation services from initial planning through integration.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WhereTu, an international relocation services company founded by longtime expat Anna Luzader, today announced its launch, offering personalized services to support Americans moving abroad. WhereTu was created to help individuals navigate the often-conflicting information surrounding international relocation by providing structured support before, during, and after their move. The company’s approach is designed to anticipate clients’ needs and provide valuable information on issues those relocating may not yet realize they’ll encounter.“I created WhereTu to provide the support I wish I had when I moved abroad for the first time over 10 years ago,” said Anna Luzader, founder of WhereTu. “There were countless details I didn’t learn until after I arrived, insights that would have saved me significant time, money, and unnecessary stress. As more Americans consider an international move, my goal is to help them confidently navigate the challenges they'll encounter so they can spend less time figuring out how to manage the practicalities of everyday life in a new country and more time immersing themselves in their new culture.”The Association of Americans Resident Overseas estimates that approximately 5.5 million Americans live in other countries. As global relocation becomes increasingly attractive to professionals, families, and retirees, WhereTu’s services include relocation planning, budgeting, destination research, visa option exploration, moving guidance, and integration support.The company’s services extend beyond technical relocation logistics by addressing the realities of building a life abroad. It helps individuals assess their readiness to relocate, educates clients on how to navigate unfamiliar systems in a new country, and guides them through the emotional challenges of establishing a life overseas, far from their support system and familiar surroundings.Over the past decade, Luzader has lived and worked across three continents, undertaking six international relocations and securing five different visas. Throughout her time in Africa and Asia, she has collaborated with international tourism boards, served as a speaker on solo female travel, and coached clients through the logistical challenges of a global move.WhereTu offers three service tiers:Relocation RoadmapA one-hour strategy session to align relocation goals with visa pathways and to create a customized moving roadmap.CompanionOngoing support throughout a client's relocation, including planning assistance, check-ins, and guidance for departure and arrival logistics.ConciergeA comprehensive relocation service covering document review, including resumes, destination research, check-ins, and guidance for departure and arrival logistics.To learn more about WhereTu, visit: WhereTu.com About WhereTuWhereTu is an international relocation services company dedicated to helping individuals and families navigate international moves. The company was founded by Anna Luzader, an expatriate who spent a decade living and working across three continents, completing six international relocations, and securing five different visas during that time. WhereTu provides personalized guidance that supports clients through both the logistical and emotional aspects of relocation. Beyond technical relocation assistance, WhereTu helps clients assess their readiness to relocate, understand unfamiliar systems, and navigate the practical and emotional realities of building a life abroad. For more information regarding WhereTu, visit WhereTu.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.