Lake Ridge Bank Brings a More Human Experience to Digital Banking

Lake Ridge Bank's new website, created with The Digital Ring, delivers an intuitive experience to help customers navigate services with confidence and ease.

Since the launch of our new Lake Ridge Bank website, we continue to receive very positive feedback from both our communities and our clients...and we are very pleased with the results.” — Mark Schellpfeffer, Senior Vice President, Lake Ridge Bank

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether opening a checking account, applying for a mortgage, or exploring wealth management services, customers expect to find answers quickly online. Lake Ridge Bank's newly launched website was designed with that expectation in mind.Created in partnership with The Digital Ring, the new site delivers a simpler, more intuitive experience that helps customers navigate the bank's broad range of services with greater confidence and ease."Lake Ridge Bank offers a variety of services, but the digital experience needed to make those services easier to discover and navigate," said Caitlin Jagla, Creative Strategist at The Digital Ring. "We focused on simplifying the customer journey and creating a website that feels as approachable and helpful as the people behind the brand."The redesign focused on both form and function, balancing a more welcoming visual experience with improvements to navigation, content organization, and user flow. Some of the key updates include:-Simplified navigation and clearer pathways across personal banking, business banking, lending, mortgages, and wealth management-A brighter, more modern visual system with stronger imagery and clearer calls-to-action-Reorganized content and improved site structure to support SEO and long-term content growth-Cleaner layouts that help users find information faster and navigate with more confidenceThe result is a website that feels easier to use at every step. Customers can more quickly understand services, explore products, and take action online, while the refreshed design creates a stronger first impression for the brand overall. By making information easier to find and interactions more intuitive, the new site helps build confidence and trust throughout the customer experience.“Since the launch of our new Lake Ridge Bank website, we continue to receive very positive feedback from both our communities and our clients. The Digital Ring team made an oftentimes complicated web redesign process easy and straight forward. Their team was the perfect partner for our project and we are very pleased with the results,” said Mark Schellpfeffer, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Communications at Lake Ridge Bank.The Digital Ring is a marketing and strategy agency focused on solving complex business challenges. The team works with organizations to clarify their message, strengthen their digital presence, and build systems that support long-term results.Lake Ridge Bank is a community bank serving individuals, families, and businesses across south-central Wisconsin. The bank offers personal banking, business banking, lending, digital banking, and wealth management services while combining local relationships with the capabilities of a larger regional institution.

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