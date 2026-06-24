Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 Brings “Build Your Edge in the AI Era” to Silicon Valley This August

Vietnam Tech Summit brings together Vietnamese and Vietnam-connected technologists, founders, investors, mentors, recruiters, students, and community leaders in Silicon Valley. Main-stage conversations explore AI, careers, startup growth, and the future of work for Vietnam’s global tech community. Leadership members of the Vietnam Tech Summit Organizing Committee (From left to right): Minh Do, Founder, Viet Bay; Hanh Mai, CEO, Viet Spark; Ha V Nguyen, COO, VISEMI Foundation; Hung Tran, CEO, AI for Vietnam Foundation; and Ionah Hang Nguyen, Founder

Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 brings AI leaders, founders, investors, and Vietnamese tech talent together in Silicon Valley this August.

Vietnam Tech Summit is built for people who are eager to move forward and make an impact” — Hanh Mai, CEO, Viet Spark

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial intelligence is changing how software is built, how companies compete, and how careers are shaped. This August, Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 will bring that conversation to Silicon Valley with a clear purpose: help Vietnamese and Vietnam-connected talent build their edge in the AI era. Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 will take place August 7–8 at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California.The summit, originally conceived and initiated by Viet Spark, is led this year in close collaboration with NGO partners Vietnam AI Stars, Viet Bay, the AI for Vietnam Foundation, and the VISEMI Foundation. Alongside community partners Viet Challenge and the American Frontier Foundation, these organizations are uniting to bring one of the largest gatherings of Vietnamese and Vietnam-connected technologists in the United States to the center of Silicon Valley.Under the theme “Build Your Edge in the AI Era,” the summit brings together builders, executives, founders, investors, recruiters, students, operators, and community leaders for a high-impact program centered on AI, the future of work, career access, startup visibility, and the next chapter of Vietnam’s global technology community. The summit is designed for a moment when technical skill alone is no longer enough. As AI transforms engineering, product development, hiring, entrepreneurship, and leadership, Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 will help attendees understand where the industry is moving and how to position themselves for what comes next.The program features technology leaders, founders, AI builders, investors, and operators shaping the future of Vietnam’s global tech ecosystem. Featured speakers and judges include:- Quoc Le PhD, Google Fellow and Vice President at Google DeepMind- Loi Nguyen PhD, EVP & GM, Marvell Optical and Copper Connectivity- Hung Tran PhD, CEO & Co-founder @ AIV; Founder @ MathGPT.ai; Founder & President @ Got It, Inc.- Huyen Chip MSc, Builder at Stealth, Amazon best-selling author- Phu Hoang PhD, Chairman of VietSpark and Vietnam AI Stars; Former EVP & GM @ Yahoo- Nam Nguyen MSc, Vice President, Head of Engineering Instagram, Meta;- Hien Luu MSc, AI advisor at Momento;- Christina Bui MBA, Vice President of Managed Business Solutions at Robert Half and Protiviti;- Allison Huynh, Founder of Alo Ventures.They will be joined by mentors and industry professionals from companies including Google, Microsoft, Meta, NVIDIA, ByteDance/TikTok, Intuit, Walmart, SeatGeek, MrBeast, and other leading technology organizations.Company Access in Silicon ValleyA signature part of the summit is Inside the Giants: Company Visits, taking place on August 7. Attendees will visit leading Silicon Valley campuses for a direct look at the people, teams, and culture behind some of the world’s most influential technology companies. Planned company experiences include Google, Microsoft, Netflix, ByteDance/TikTok, and Meta.The visits are designed to go beyond a standard campus tour. Depending on the host company, participants may take part in guided campus walks, lunch with employees, small-group conversations, career panels, and Q&A sessions focused on how teams actually work inside major technology companies. Spots are limited, and some visits require approval.Across the summit, access turns into opportunity. Career conversations and focused professional sessions will put attendees face to face with engineers, operators, and mentors who can offer practical guidance and insight across engineering, product, business, operations, design, data, AI, and leadership.Vietnam AI Stars Grand FinaleVietnam Tech Summit 2026 will also feature the Vietnam AI Stars Grand Finale, a live startup showcase giving top Vietnamese founders and emerging companies the stage to pitch before venture capitalists, technology executives, operators, mentors, and community leaders.The finale will spotlight Vietnamese innovation across AI, enterprise technology, automation, data, and consumer platforms. For founders, it creates visibility. For investors, it creates access. For the community, it creates a stage for the talent building what comes next.A Full Summit ExperienceThe main summit unfolds over two days.+ Friday, August 7 will feature company visits, recruitment tables, the Vietnam AI Stars Grand Finale, and an evening welcome mixer.+ Saturday, August 8 will continue with the main conference, including keynotes and panels on artificial intelligence, Agentic AI systems, the future of work, career growth, curated lunch networking, speed mentoring, focused professional sessions, and the Conversations Beyond the Stage Dinner.Programming begins before the main summit with a virtual pre-event series running on Saturdays from July 11 through August 1. The series will help attendees sharpen their job search strategy, understand the 2026 hiring landscape, practice interviews with industry professionals, and turn relationships into opportunity. Sessions will include becoming AI native, job search strategy, insight from industry professional about staying relevant, agile, and competitive in AI era, and real-world mock interview with experiences professionals.The summit experience will also include Mentor Roundtables Dinner on August 6, an intimate dinner connecting attendees with mentors from leading technology companies. On August 9, the summit will close with Community Day, a relaxed gathering featuring team-building games, lunch, and informal networking designed to strengthen relationships beyond the conference.Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 will offer several ticket options for students, professionals, founders, and attendees seeking the full summit experience. The Two Days Pass offers broad access to the main summit experience. The Full Summit Experience provides the most complete access, including a guaranteed company-tour spot, the mentor dinner, curated dinner experiences, Community Day, priority seating, and early check-in. Early Bird pricing is available for a limited time and in limited quantity. Tickets and full details are available at vietnamtechsummit.org/attend#tickets.Vietnamese talent is already helping shape the future of technology across engineering, product, business, design, data, artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, investing, and leadership. Vietnam Tech Summit 2026 is built to make that talent more visible, more connected, and more prepared for the opportunities ahead.This is where careers move forward. This is where founders get seen. This is where community becomes leverage. This is Vietnam Tech Summit 2026.

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