Warren County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI JULY 4th “High Visibility Engagement Campaign”

WARREN COUNTY, NY – Warren County STOP-DWI Coordinator Monica Girard announced today that local police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinator Offices in Warren County and around New York will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving during the upcoming holiday weekend.

The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will start on July 2nd and will end on July 5th, 2026. The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving, and this year, the holiday falls on a Saturday, so we heavy travel is expected for the weekend.

Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food, and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation's roads. The fact is that this iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired-driving crashes.

The STOP-DWI July 4th High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign also targets Memorial Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Holiday Season, and Super Bowl weekends, along with St. Patrick’s Day.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce drunken and impaired driving.

You can help to make a difference by having a sober plan before heading out. Download the STOP-DWI mobile app, “Have a Plan,” on Apple or Android devices and you will always be able to find a safe ride home. Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.

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