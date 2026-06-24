School of Business Partnership Gives Kentucky State Students Career-Ready Experience Through Insurance Immersion Program

MedPro trip connects students in multiple majors with industry coaching, professional development, and applied learning

FRANKFORT, Ky. — For Kentucky State University students, the insurance industry recently moved beyond the textbook and into a real-world career pathway.

A group of Kentucky State students participated this spring in the Foundations of Insurance program, a career-readiness initiative offered through a University partnership with MedPro Group and coordinated through the School of Business. While many of the participants were business students, the program also included students from other majors and disciplines, expanding access across the University to applied learning, career exploration, and workplace preparation.

Built around three required components, the program connects academic study with practical industry exposure. Participants take part in a speaker series led by insurance professionals, receive coaching from industry leaders, and complete an onsite immersion trip that includes executive engagement, workshops, networking, and career guidance.

During the MedPro trip, participants met executives, joined professional development sessions, and received practical advice about career pathways in the insurance field. The visit also introduced them to potential paid internship opportunities in an industry that draws on business, analytics, customer service, project management, risk assessment, technology, and communication.

For Kentucky State, the partnership reflects a broader commitment to high-impact learning opportunities that prepare students to enter the workforce with confidence, applied knowledge, and meaningful professional exposure before graduation.

“This experience helps students see how their classroom preparation connects directly to professional opportunity,” said Dr. Gary Stratton, chair of the School of Business. “They are meeting industry professionals, asking questions, building confidence, and beginning to see where their Kentucky State education can take them.”

Participants included Kevin Bell, Curtis Bownes, Mugisha Donatien, Uraru Jamu, Bailey Lee, Josiah Marsh, Diara McBroom, Mark Mpiana, Diweri Princess Ogoriba, Montrell Peterson, Dylan Richard, Sydney Rivers, Bakari Rush, Stephan Smith, Angel Williams, Jaedyn Woodard, and Ja’ilah Woodson.

Students who successfully complete the Foundations of Insurance program receive a $500 award. They may also pursue paid internship opportunities, with an additional interview required.

Since the partnership began in 2022, 57 Kentucky State students completed the program through spring 2025 across four cohorts. Twelve Kentucky State students have participated in summer internships with MedPro Group or a partner company as part of the program.

Those internships help participants develop work-ready skills through practical experience in areas such as data analysis, customer service, project management, risk assessment, and software engineering. The placements also strengthen collaboration, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving by asking students to apply classroom knowledge to real-world scenarios.

Dr. Stratton helped coordinate Kentucky State’s participation, including speaker sessions, recruitment events, and the immersion trip. Mr. Vincent Bingham, interim dean of students, also accompanied the group and served as an advisor during the trip.

Above all, students reflected that the immersion trip helped them better understand the range of careers available in insurance and related fields. They also gained a clearer sense of how the skills they are building at Kentucky State can apply in a professional setting.

Through initiatives like the Foundations of Insurance program, Kentucky State continues to strengthen the connection between academic learning and career preparation, helping students graduate with more than a degree — and with the experience, networks, and confidence to take their next step.