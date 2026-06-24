MDC invites public to help study crayfish at Tower Grove Park July 10-11

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ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There’s an aquatic creature in Missouri that plays an essential role in keeping streams and rivers healthy. Crayfish help recycle nutrients, create habitat for other aquatic species, and serve as one of our best indicators of water quality. And the fact that they could pass for miniature lobsters make them even more fascinating. Unfortunately, not all crayfish are a welcome sight. Invasive species can threaten native crayfish populations and disrupt aquatic ecosystems.

The Show-Me-State is home to 38 species of native crayfish. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a chance to discover their secrets during the Crayfish Craze! citizen science project July 10-11 at Tower Grove Park in St. Louis.

It turns out that Tower Grove Park has a crazy problem - a crayfish problem. This two-part program is an opportunity to learn about native and invasive crayfish in Missouri and practice trapping them for study, while helping staff manage the garden. This is an excellent chance to learn about and participate actively in a citizen science project.

Each of the sessions is open to anyone age 9 years and up and free to attend but requires online registration. The two-part program is as follows:

Crayfish Craze! Session 1, Friday, July 10 from 6 – 8 p.m.

Crayfish Craze! Session 2, Saturday, July 11 from 9 – 11 a.m.

Tower Grove Park, one of St. Louis’ most celebrated parks, is in the heart of the City of St. Louis at 4257 Northeast Drive. It lies between Kingshighway and Grand Boulevards. Participants for this event should meet at the park’s Waterlily Ponds.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.