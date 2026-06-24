International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) Celebrates a Decade of Giving Back To Charities

IAOTP will celebrate it's 10th year of giving back globally and dedicating its mission to Philanthropy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the past ten years, the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) has remained steadfast in its commitment to making a meaningful difference beyond recognizing excellence in business and leadership. Through its annual events, including the prestigious IAOTP Annual Awards Gala , Summer Soiree and other signature gatherings, IAOTP has proudly donated a portion of event proceeds each year to organizations that are changing lives around the world.While IAOTP is known internationally for honoring some of the world's most accomplished executives, physicians, entrepreneurs, innovators, philanthropists, and thought leaders, the organization believes that true success is measured not only by professional achievement, but by the positive impact we make on others."From the very beginning, giving back has been woven into the fabric of IAOTP," said Stephanie Cirami, President and Founder of IAOTP. "Every event we host is an opportunity to celebrate extraordinary leaders while also supporting extraordinary organizations that are saving lives, protecting children, empowering families, honoring our veterans, and bringing hope to those who need it most. We are incredibly grateful to our members and sponsors whose support allows us to continue this mission year after year."Over the past decade, IAOTP has proudly supported numerous nonprofit organizations through charitable donations generated from event proceeds, including:ThornChild Rescue CoalitionSmile TrainHope For The WarriorsDress for SuccessInternational Association for Suicide PreventionSt. Jude Children's Research HospitalTunnel to Towers FoundationEvolve PinkWomen At Risk, InternationalCentral Park Medical AngelsNY LEAPMake-A-Wish FoundationWigs & WishesK9 HeroesThese organizations represent causes that are deeply meaningful to IAOTP and its members, including protecting vulnerable children from exploitation, providing life-saving medical care, supporting military veterans and first responders, advancing mental health awareness, empowering women, fighting human trafficking, granting wishes for critically ill children, assisting cancer patients, and creating opportunities for underserved communities.Each year, IAOTP carefully selects charitable organizations that align with its core values of leadership, service, compassion, and global impact. The organization encourages its members to become involved not only professionally but philanthropically, creating a community dedicated to making the world a better place.As IAOTP celebrates its milestone 10th Anniversary, the organization looks forward to expanding its charitable initiatives and continuing to partner with nonprofits whose missions inspire hope, healing, and positive change across the globe."Our honorees are among the most accomplished professionals in the world," added Cirami. "What makes them even more remarkable is their shared commitment to giving back. Together, we are proving that leadership and philanthropy go hand in hand."IAOTP extends its heartfelt gratitude to every member, sponsor, partner, and attendee who has participated in its events over the past decade. Their support has helped transform celebrations of success into opportunities to create lasting change for countless individuals and families.As the organization looks toward the future, IAOTP remains committed to recognizing excellence while continuing its tradition of philanthropy—because the greatest legacy is one that uplifts others.About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an internationally renowned, invitation-only organization that recognizes and honors the world's most accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. Members are selected through a rigorous vetting process based on professional accomplishments, leadership, longevity, academic achievements, and contributions to their communities. With members representing more than 100 countries, IAOTP provides world-class networking opportunities, media exposure, global recognition, educational events, and philanthropic initiatives that celebrate excellence while making a meaningful impact around the world.For more information, visit www.iaotp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.