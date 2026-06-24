Scorpius Space Launch Company and EXOS Aerospace Partner to Advance Reusable Spaceflight

Scorpius Type V propulsion tanks were featured Intuitive Machines spacecraft. This is an example of an Exos Aerospace launch.

TORRANCE,, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scorpius Space Launch Company (SSLC), a pioneer in advanced composite propulsion technology, and Texas-based EXOS Aerospace today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate reusable flight systems and expand cost-effective access to space. Both companies share a commitment to clean, non-toxic propellants — a distinction that sets them apart in an industry still dominated by conventional fuels.Scorpius has achieved a milestone unmatched in commercial spaceflight: through its collaboration with Intuitive Machines, the company is the only private propulsion provider whose technology has contributed to two spacecraft currently resting on the lunar surface. That record underscores Scorpius' leadership in advanced propulsion and its expanding role in deep-space exploration."This achievement demonstrates the reliability of our technology and reinforces our commitment to safe, innovative and sustainable spaceflight," said Markus Rufer, CEO of Scorpius Space Launch Company. "As we prepare for additional lunar missions in 2026, our partnership with EXOS Aerospace represents another important step toward a more accessible and repeatable pathway to space."Scorpius and EXOS share a core belief: space exploration doesn't scale through one-off launches — it scales through reusable systems, repeatable testing and practical infrastructure that allows hardware to mature before bearing the cost and risk of orbital deployment.EXOS Aerospace operates reusable suborbital launch vehicles that provide critical flight-testing capabilities for payload developers, researchers, defense customers and emerging orbital technologies. As one of only three FAA-licensed reusable rocket launch providers in the United States, EXOS is actively preparing for its BLK3 reusable suborbital flight campaign and is seeking payload customers over the next six months.At the core of the collaboration is a shared approach to composite structures. The partnership combines Scorpius' heritage in advanced composite pressure vessels and propulsion with EXOS' reusable flight platforms and its Integrated Pressurized Structures (IPS) architecture — an approach in which the propellant tank is not a separate component bolted into an airframe, but the primary load-bearing structure of the vehicle itself.That integration is where reliability and cost meet. By making the composite tank the structure, IPS eliminates redundant airframe, joints and interfaces — fewer parts, fewer potential leak paths, and lower dry mass, which translates directly into more payload capacity and lower cost per flight. Those structures are built with room-temperature-cure (RT-cure) composite resins that require no autoclave or high-temperature tooling, reducing manufacturing cost and energy while scaling cleanly to large structures. Critically for reusable cryogenic systems, the RT-cure laminates have shown no microcracking in testing — directly addressing the failure mode most likely to compromise a composite cryogenic tank over repeated thermal cycles, where conventional thermally cured materials carry a higher potential for microcracking and leak paths. The result is a lighter, lower-cost structure engineered for safe, repeatable flight."Reusable flight infrastructure is essential to the future of commercial space," said John Quinn, CEO of EXOS Aerospace. "Together with Scorpius, we are combining proven composite structures with reusable flight platforms — building the technologies and testing capabilities needed to support the next generation of spacecraft, satellites and defense systems, at lower cost and higher reliability."The partnership also highlights the growing importance of Texas and Southern California as centers of aerospace innovation. By combining resources and expertise, Scorpius and EXOS aim to strengthen the national space ecosystem while enabling faster, more reliable and more sustainable access to space.Scorpius is currently preparing for its third and fourth lunar missions, both scheduled for 2026, further cementing its role in humanity's return to the Moon and the commercialization of deep space.About Scorpius Space Launch CompanyScorpius Space Launch Company, headquartered in Torrance, California, develops advanced composite pressure vessels and propulsion technologies for commercial, defense and deep-space missions. Its innovations have played a key role in lunar exploration and are helping define the future of sustainable spaceflight.About EXOS AerospaceEXOS Aerospace is a Texas-based reusable launch company and one of only three FAA-licensed reusable rocket launch providers in the United States, providing suborbital flight services and testing infrastructure for commercial, research and defense payloads. Through reusable systems, Integrated Pressurized Structures and room-temperature-cure composites, EXOS is reducing the cost and risk of space development.For media inquiries, contact:Mike Mena: mike@ileanainternational.com: 310-913-0625Lizi Quinn Lquinn@exosaero.com

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