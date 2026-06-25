Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)
A Structural Framework for Contrast, Distinction, Number, Infinity, and Physical Systems www.ol3ratio.org
Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems.
Foundational Formulation
AMRT introduces the formulation:
R = ♾️
Ratio as the generative continuation of relational structure under non-terminating conditions.
Within AMRT, infinity is interpreted not as a completed object, but as the unbounded continuation of distinguishable relational extension.
Foundational Observation
AMRT begins from observable operational conditions:
Contrast permits distinguishability
Distinguishability permits relation
Relations permit comparative magnitude
Comparative magnitude permits ratio and measurable structure
Mathematics formally represents these recurring structures symbolically
Interpretive Position
AMRT proposes that numerical systems do not originate relational structure, but encode recurring relational patterns already operational throughout nature.
Accordingly, number is interpreted as:
a symbolic encoding of distinguishable relational magnitude
a formalization of pre-existing comparative structure
Contrast Primacy
AMRT proposes that contrast is the primitive operational condition underlying measurable distinction itself.
No contrast
→ no distinguishability
No distinguishability
→ no identity
No identity
→ no relation
No relation
→ no measurable structure, ratio, geometry, or mathematics
Human Cognition and Number
Empirical observation indicates that relational awareness precedes formal symbolic systems.
More / less
increase / decrease
greater / lesser
appear operationally before formal numerical notation.
Counting formalizes relational awareness; it does not generate it.
Core Definitions
Precision Polarity (PP)
Directional distinguishability expressed through comparative difference:
increase / decrease
expansion / contraction
greater / lesser
Ratio–Equilibrium Law (REL)
A proposed principle describing the persistence of coherent relational identity under variation and transition.
Operational Chain
Contrast → Distinction → Relation → Magnitude → Ratio → Equilibrium → Stability
Admissibility
AMRT distinguishes between:
Admissibility
— the conditions under which coherent structures persist operationally
Formal Systems
— symbolic representations encoding those conditions
Position Within Mathematics
Formal mathematical systems rely upon assumptions such as:
identity
consistency
closure
persistence under transformation
AMRT does not reject formal mathematics. Instead, it investigates the operational conditions under which such assumptions remain admissible.
Infinity
Within AMRT:
Infinity represents the non-terminating continuation of distinguishable relational processes rather than a completed quantity.
Physical Systems
Modern physics models systems through:
fields
gradients
equilibrium conditions
dynamic transitions
AMRT interprets these structurally through:
contrast
relation
coherence
persistence
and equilibrium-regulated variation
Foundational Questions
What permits distinguishability?
What conditions stabilize measurable identity?
Why does relational structure persist coherently under variation?
Why is reality intelligible enough for mathematics to map it consistently?
Statement
“Contrast enables distinction. Distinction enables relation. Relation enables measure. Stability preserves structure.”
Final Position
AMRT presents a structural interpretation in which contrast, relation, coherence, and equilibrium define the operational conditions under which numerical and physical systems become measurable, persist, and remain intelligible.
About
Osie Lewis III is a Memphis-based independent researcher focused on structural interpretations of mathematics, measurable systems, and operational coherence in nature.
Availability
The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT) is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats.
Osie Lewis III
Author and Researcher
email us here
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