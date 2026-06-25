Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory front cover

Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)

Contrast enables distinction. Distinction enables relation. Relation enables measure. Stability preserves structure.” — Osie Lewis III

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Osie Lewis III Releases The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT)A Structural Framework for Contrast, Distinction, Number, Infinity, and Physical Systems www.ol3ratio.org Independent researcher Osie Lewis III announces The Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT), a framework investigating the structural conditions underlying distinguishability, numerical value, mathematical representation, and measurable physical systems.Foundational FormulationAMRT introduces the formulation:Ratio as the generative continuation of relational structure under non-terminating conditions.Within AMRT, infinity is interpreted not as a completed object, but as the unbounded continuation of distinguishable relational extension.Foundational ObservationAMRT begins from observable operational conditions:Contrast permits distinguishabilityDistinguishability permits relationRelations permit comparative magnitudeComparative magnitude permits ratio and measurable structureMathematics formally represents these recurring structures symbolicallyInterpretive PositionAMRT proposes that numerical systems do not originate relational structure, but encode recurring relational patterns already operational throughout nature.Accordingly, number is interpreted as:a symbolic encoding of distinguishable relational magnitudea formalization of pre-existing comparative structureContrast PrimacyAMRT proposes that contrast is the primitive operational condition underlying measurable distinction itself.No contrast→ no distinguishabilityNo distinguishability→ no identityNo identity→ no relationNo relation→ no measurable structure, ratio, geometry, or mathematicsHuman Cognition and NumberEmpirical observation indicates that relational awareness precedes formal symbolic systems.More / lessincrease / decreasegreater / lesserappear operationally before formal numerical notation.Counting formalizes relational awareness; it does not generate it.Core DefinitionsPrecision Polarity (PP)Directional distinguishability expressed through comparative difference:increase / decreaseexpansion / contractiongreater / lesserRatio–Equilibrium Law (REL)A proposed principle describing the persistence of coherent relational identity under variation and transition.Operational ChainContrast → Distinction → Relation → Magnitude → Ratio → Equilibrium → StabilityAdmissibilityAMRT distinguishes between:Admissibility— the conditions under which coherent structures persist operationallyFormal Systems— symbolic representations encoding those conditionsPosition Within MathematicsFormal mathematical systems rely upon assumptions such as:identityconsistencyclosurepersistence under transformationAMRT does not reject formal mathematics. Instead, it investigates the operational conditions under which such assumptions remain admissible.InfinityWithin AMRT:Infinity represents the non-terminating continuation of distinguishable relational processes rather than a completed quantity.Physical SystemsModern physics models systems through:fieldsgradientsequilibrium conditionsdynamic transitionsAMRT interprets these structurally through:contrastrelationcoherencepersistenceand equilibrium-regulated variationFoundational QuestionsWhat permits distinguishability?What conditions stabilize measurable identity?Why does relational structure persist coherently under variation?Why is reality intelligible enough for mathematics to map it consistently?Statement“Contrast enables distinction. Distinction enables relation. Relation enables measure. Stability preserves structure.”Final PositionAMRT presents a structural interpretation in which contrast, relation, coherence, and equilibrium define the operational conditions under which numerical and physical systems become measurable, persist, and remain intelligible.AboutOsie Lewis III is a Memphis-based independent researcher focused on structural interpretations of mathematics, measurable systems, and operational coherence in nature.AvailabilityThe Abstract Mathematical Ratio Theory (AMRT) is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook formats.

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