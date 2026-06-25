Newpoint Advisors Corporation Helps Clients Navigate Complex Litigation, Bankruptcy, and Financial Disputes

Ken Yager, President at Newpoint Advisors Corporation Newpoint Advisors Corporation Logo

Newpoint assists organizations across the healthcare, retail, and financial services sectors in navigating some of their most challenging situations.

Decisions are only as good as the financial information behind them.” — Kenneth R. Yager, President of Newpoint Advisors Corporation

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation announces several successful litigation support engagements that demonstrate the critical role financial expertise plays in resolving disputes, supporting court proceedings, and protecting stakeholder interests during times of financial distress. Newpoint has recently assisted organizations across the healthcare, retail, and financial services sectors in navigating some of their most challenging situations.Advising Chapter 11 Proceedings Across IndustriesOne engagement involved a South Carolina nonprofit operating two assisted living facilities that faced insolvency after severe operational mismanagement by a former management company. Following mortgage defaults exceeding $15 million and the initiation of foreclosure actions, the organization entered bankruptcy proceedings while struggling with incomplete financial records and deteriorating stakeholder confidence.Newpoint was appointed as financial advisor during the Chapter 11 process to reconstruct financial records, prepare cash flow analyses, develop reorganization strategies, and assist with court-mandated reporting requirements. Despite significant operational challenges, including the loss of facility licensure and ongoing negative cash flow, Newpoint helped create court-acceptable financial projections that positioned the organization for potential reopening efforts while supporting recovery opportunities for creditors and preserving approximately 50 jobs.In another engagement, Newpoint assisted an auto finance company operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company required support preparing monthly operating reports necessary for compliance with bankruptcy court requirements. Working alongside the company's internal bookkeeping team, Newpoint helped ensure timely and accurate reporting, allowing the organization to maintain compliance throughout the restructuring process.Forensic Accounting & Expert Witness SupportNewpoint also provided forensic accounting and expert witness support for a Florida-based health and beauty company involved in litigation concerning allegations of investor fund misappropriation and improper accounting treatment of business transactions. The dispute threatened both the company's operations and key stakeholder relationships.Through a comprehensive review of financial records and accounting practices, Newpoint's team analyzed disputed transactions and challenged key conclusions presented by opposing experts. The firm's findings demonstrated that several claims were legal interpretations rather than accounting issues and validated the company's accounting treatment of disputed transactions. The analysis helped preserve the business's credibility and supported efforts to reach a constructive resolution."Whether a business is facing bankruptcy, litigation, regulatory scrutiny, or stakeholder disputes, decisions are only as good as the financial information behind them," said Ken Yager, President Newpoint Advisors Corporation . "Our role is to provide courts, creditors, business owners, and other stakeholders with objective financial analysis that helps clarify facts, protect value, and support informed decision-making."These engagements reflect Newpoint's broader commitment to helping organizations navigate complex financial challenges. By combining technical expertise with practical business insight, the firm helps clients address immediate concerns while positioning them for future stability and success.About Newpoint Advisors CorporationNewpoint Advisors Corporation is a North American financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5–50 million for a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline. Since 2013, Newpoint has recovered $1,918 billion in debt and helped save 15,754 jobs.

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