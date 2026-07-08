Vasari Opens Its First Brick-and-Mortar Showroom and Store in New York City

Inside Our NYC Store

It’s been our pleasure to be helping customers in person on the East coast for decades and we are excited to expand our offerings” — Alex Conrad

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vasari Lime Plaster & Paint has opened its first showroom and store, located at 260 Mott Street in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan, between Prince and Houston Streets. The new space gives designers, applicators, and homeowners a place to see, touch, smell and learn about the company's lime plasters and paints in person for the first time in New York City. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can explore Vasari's full range of natural lime finishes, including Lime Paint, Veneziano (Venetian plaster), Marmorino, Carrera, and Tadelakt. The showroom also carries the tools, primers, sealers, and wax used to apply and maintain these finishes, along with the company's chart of 180 exclusive colors.

Beyond the finishes on display, the store keeps materials and tools in stock for immediate purchase and offers samples, swatch cards, and fan decks so customers can plan a project on the spot. Staff are on hand for live demos and troubleshooting, giving both first-time users and seasoned professionals direct in-person access to guidance.

“It’s been our pleasure to be helping customers in person on the East coast for decades and we are excited to expand our offerings”, said Alex Conrad, Owner of Vasari Plaster.

About Vasari Lime Plaster & Paint

Vasari makes natural lime plasters and paints, including Lime Paint, Veneziano, Marmorino, Carrera, and Tadelakt, for interiors, bathrooms and showers. Built on authentic formulas drawn from coatings that have been used for thousands of years, Vasari's mineral finishes can be applied in a wide range of textures, sheens, and colors. The company ships nationwide, with free shipping in the contiguous United States. Learn more at vasariplaster.com.

Showroom

260 Mott Street, New York, NY

(917) 991-4826

nyc@vasariplaster.com

Instagram: @vasari_plaster_nyc

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