Hazlehurst, Jeff Davis County, GA (June 24, 2026) - The GBI has charged Zachary B. Harper, age 47, of Hazlehurst, GA, with one count of Felony Murder and one count of Malice Murder in connection with the 1996 homicide of 54-year-old James Hand.

On June 1, 1996, Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office (JDCSO) deputies discovered Hand’s body with multiple gunshot wounds on the roof of the Full Gospel Church of Snipesville in Jeff Davis County, GA. The initial investigation showed that Hand, the pastor of the church, was repairing the roof when he was shot and killed. Shortly after discovering Hand’s body, JDCSO requested the GBI to assist with the investigation. Additional information obtained during this investigation led to Harper being charged in connection to Hand’s death. Over the past 30 years, the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas and the Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office have remained committed to seeking answers in Hand’s death.

Harper is currently incarcerated at Jenkins Correctional Facility and serving a life sentence on unrelated charges.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at 912-389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.