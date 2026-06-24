NV Dems Chair Statement on Four Year Anniversary of Dobbs Decision

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno released the following statement in response to the four year anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson:

“Today marks four years since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson, which overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away a woman’s right to choose. In the years since, millions of women have been forced to live under dangerous abortion bans and severe restrictions on reproductive health care, all because Donald Trump and Republicans delivered on their long-standing anti-choice effort to roll back reproductive rights.

“Four years after Dobbs, Nevada Democrats remain committed to protecting reproductive freedom and ensuring every woman has the right to make her own health care decisions – and we will codify those rights in the Nevada constitution this November. Voters – Republican, Democrat and Independent – have made clear time and again that we support protecting abortion access and personal freedom, and we will continue fighting against any effort to undermine those rights.”

###