Jovanović Confers with UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations

The State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Nevena Jovanović, met today with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix. The meeting was also attended by the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, Peter Due.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the importance of United Nations peacekeeping operations and the contribution of the Republic of Serbia to the preservation of international peace and security. State Secretary Jovanović emphasized that Serbia remains committed to multilateralism and cooperation with the United Nations and will continue to make an active contribution to UN-mandated missions.

At the same time, the significant role of UNMIK in Kosovo and Metohija was underscored, as well as the importance of maintaining its operations in an unchanged capacity and preserving the practice of regularly considering the mission’s reports at open-format sessions of the United Nations Security Council.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix commended the contribution and professionalism demonstrated by members of the Republic of Serbia engaged in peacekeeping missions. He also took the opportunity to express his condolences on the death of Senior Sergeant Milovan Jovanović, who had been serving as part of the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the interlocutors expressed their expectation that the partnership between the Republic of Serbia and the United Nations would continue to develop further in the period ahead across all areas of mutual interest.