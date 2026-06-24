Đurić Confers with Uruguay’s Foreign Minister in Panama

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, Marko Đurić, met in Panama City with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Uruguay, Mario Lubetkin, on the sidelines of the 56th General Assembly of the Organization of American States.

It was assessed during the meeting that Serbia and Uruguay have considerable scope for further enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation, based on their shared commitment to dialogue, stability, and respect for international law.

The head of Serbian diplomacy pointed out that the visions of the two countries are complementary, noting that Serbia’s cooperation with OAS member states represents one of the country's comparative advantages, particularly amid the ongoing shifts in the global geopolitical landscape.

Minister Đurić also presented the opportunities offered by the specialized exhibition Expo 2027 as a platform for strengthening ties between Serbia, Uruguay, and partners from Latin America in the fields of innovation, tourism, cultural exchange, and development initiatives. He expressed hope that Serbia would have the opportunity to welcome Uruguay to this prestigious event.

Đurić thanked Uruguay for its principled position regarding the non-recognition of the unilaterally declared independence of so-called Kosovo, emphasizing that Serbia highly values Uruguay’s consistent respect for the United Nations Charter, as well as the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The interlocutors discussed opportunities for enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, noting that there is significant untapped potential for further collaboration.

The meeting also highlighted the importance of this year’s OAS General Assembly as a platform where Serbia is a welcome guest and one of the few European participants.

Minister Đurić invited his Uruguayan counterpart to visit Serbia in the near future with the aim of strengthening bilateral ties and advancing political dialogue between the two countries.