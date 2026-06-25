Continuum Injury & Wellness Named First Personal Injury General Health Clinic in Florida to Earn AAAHC Accreditation

Continuum Injury & Wellness Center is now AAAHC Accredited

Fort Lauderdale clinic achieves AAAHC accreditation, raises the bar for patient safety, clinical oversight and quality assurance in a fraud-challenged industry.

We wanted to build a clinic that could withstand the highest level of scrutiny from regulators, physicians, insurers, attorneys and most importantly, patients.” — Hylan Elias

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amid longstanding scrutiny of fraud, overutilization and quality concerns within Florida's personal injury system, Continuum Injury & Wellness Center has earned accreditation from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC), becoming the first privately held, personal injury-focused General Health Clinic in Florida to achieve the nationally recognized credential.

“Florida's personal injury market has struggled with perception issues for years," said Continuum owner Hylan Elias. "We wanted to build a clinic that could withstand the highest level of scrutiny from regulators, physicians, insurers, attorneys and most importantly, patients. That's why we pursued AAAHC accreditation before focusing on growth. We wanted accountability and transparency built into the organization from day one.”

Before founding Continuum, Elias led operations, regulatory compliance and data governance initiatives at global financial institutions including Bridgewater Associates, OppenheimerFunds and BNY Mellon. He says the discipline required in highly regulated financial institutions influenced Continuum's decision to voluntarily pursue AAAHC accreditation as part of its commitment to independent oversight, quality assurance and operational accountability.

AAAHC accreditation is awarded only after an extensive independent review of an organization's clinical, administrative and operational practices against nationally recognized standards for ambulatory health care. The process evaluates everything from patient safety and quality assurance programs to provider credentialing, medical record management, governance and facility operations. Founded in 1979, AAAHC has accredited more than 6,800 ambulatory healthcare organizations nationwide and is recognized as a leading independent evaluator of quality and compliance within outpatient healthcare settings.

"Patient safety and regulatory integrity are operational disciplines," said Dr. Tad P. DeWald, Continuum's Medical Director. "AAAHC accreditation validates the systems, protocols, and culture of accountability we have established throughout the organization. It demonstrates that patients can expect care delivered according to nationally recognized standards."

For patients, accreditation provides assurance that care is delivered within a framework of independently reviewed quality, safety and operational standards. For other stakeholders, it’s proof that the clinic has invested in formal governance, provider credentialing, quality-improvement programs and documented, audit-ready clinical protocols.

Located at 6438 NW 5th Way in Fort Lauderdale, Continuum provides a multidisciplinary approach to injury recovery and chronic pain management through interventional pain management, non-surgical orthopedics, regenerative medicine, physical therapy, chiropractic care and functional podiatric medicine.

The center serves patients recovering from motor vehicle accidents and other injuries, as well as individuals seeking functional and regenerative solutions for chronic pain and mobility issues.

"Accreditation isn't a finish line for us," Elias added. "It's the foundation we’re building everything else on.”



About Continuum Injury & Wellness Center

Continuum Injury & Wellness Center is a multidisciplinary ambulatory medical center based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The clinic provides interventional pain management, non-surgical orthopedics, regenerative medicine, physical therapy, chiropractic care and functional podiatric medicine for patients recovering from injuries and managing chronic pain conditions. Continuum is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC).

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