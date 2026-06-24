The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) Welcomes Dr. Morana Vojnic to Its Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Morana Vojnic

The End Brain Cancer Initiative, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Morana Vojnic to its Medical Advisory Board.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI), a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization dedicated to increasing patient access, is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Morana Vojnic to its Medical Advisory Board.As Director of Neuro-Oncology at Rutgers Cancer Institute and System Leader for Neuro-Oncology at RWJBarnabas Health, Dr. Vojnic is dedicated to advancing care for patients with primary and metastatic brain tumors through multidisciplinary clinical care, clinical trials, and research.“I am honored to join the Medical Advisory Board of the End Brain Cancer Initiative,” said Dr Vojnic. “Advocacy plays a critical role in advancing research, improving access to care, and ensuring that the voices of patients and caregivers remain at the center of our efforts. For more than 24 years, the End Brain Cancer Initiative has been a leader in patient advocacy, education, and support, helping drive progress for the brain cancer community. I am proud to contribute to this mission and to work alongside an organization with a longstanding commitment to improving the lives of patients and families facing these devastating diseases.”“As the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s patient case load increases with patients who have cancer that has metastasized to their brain, Dr. Morana Vojnic’s expertise in metastatic brain tumors and precision oncology makes her an incredibly valuable addition to our Medical Advisory Board. She will become instrumental in helping us buildout our patient metastasized disease education programs and services,” said Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI’s President and CEO. “Our entire team is excited to work together with Dr. Vojnic to continue improving patient education, access, outcomes and fueling research in this disease state.”About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain Cancer Initiative at EndBrainCancer.org.To support the End Brain Cancer Initiative's Programs and Services, please consider making a $50 donation at https://endbraincancer.org/donate/ Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org

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