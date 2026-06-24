Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ New Giveaway Offers Chance to Win Free Blue Catfish Charter Fishing Trip

June 24, 2026

‘Reel in the Blues Bonanza’ is now open for entries

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is giving away 100 free Chesapeake Bay blue catfish charter or guided fishing trips valued at up to $1,500 each. The trips will harvest blue catfish, an invasive fish in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

From June 24 through July 13, anyone 18 or older can enter using a simple online form (limit one entry per person) for a chance to win a premier summer or fall fishing experience to catch these invasive predators.

DNR will randomly draw 100 winners from all entries. Winners will be responsible for contacting a participating captain or guide to coordinate their free trip. A winner may bring up to the number of guests allowed by the capacity of their chosen charter. The free trip includes fees for charter and mate tips.

Blue catfish are considered excellent table fare, and catches may be filleted by mates onsite for guests to bring home.

The purpose of this giveaway is to remove blue catfish from the Chesapeake Bay, encourage more recreational anglers to harvest this invasive fish species, and support Maryland’s charter boat and guided fishing trip industry. Blue catfish (Ictalurus furcatus) are problematic due to their voracious and indiscriminate appetites, high reproductive rate, and potential to harm native species, some of which are commercially and recreationally important to Maryland.

This program is part of a larger effort by the department to mitigate the negative impact of invasive catfish on native species and ecosystems. Other initiatives include incentivizing charter captains to gather harvest data on their catfish trips, supporting invasive species tournaments, and working with stakeholders and other agencies to increase removals. There is no season or limit on recreational blue catfishing for anglers holding the appropriate Maryland fishing license.

Winners of the Reel in the Blues Bonanza will be notified and provided a list of captains and guides by July 15. Winners must respond to DNR by July 22 to confirm that they accept the prize. Trips should be coordinated between late July 2026 and October 2026. Winners will be responsible for traveling to the dock from where the charter boat will be leaving.

Anyone with questions can send an email to [email protected].