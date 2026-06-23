Office of Women's Advancement & Advocacy & Delaware Women's Commission Announce 2026 She's on Her Way Award Recipients

Pictured left to right: Giovanna A. Andrews, Dr. DeJ’a Crippen, OWAA Director Sherese Brewington-Carr, Dr. Dane Bluestone, and Cali Williams.

WILMINGTON, Del. – Today, the Delaware Department of Human Resources’ Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy (OWAA) and the Delaware Women’s Commission honored the 2026 She’s on Her Way Award recipients during a special ceremony at the Executive Banquet & Conference Center in Newark, DE.

Established in 2016, the She’s on Her Way Award celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. The award recognizes the remarkable achievements and inspiring contributions of young women leaders who are making a lasting, positive impact in Delaware.

This year’s awardees are:

Giovanna A. Andrews (31) , Founder and CEO of Harper’s Heart, has expanded support for Delaware mothers and infants by providing diapers, baby essentials, and resources to families with children ages 0–24 months. Since 2018, her nonprofit’s diaper bank has distributed nearly 100,000 diapers, reducing hardship and improving well-being for families in need.

, Founder and CEO of Harper’s Heart, has expanded support for Delaware mothers and infants by providing diapers, baby essentials, and resources to families with children ages 0–24 months. Since 2018, her nonprofit’s diaper bank has distributed nearly 100,000 diapers, reducing hardship and improving well-being for families in need. Dr. Dane Bluestone (31) , Director of Mental and Public Health at Atracare, is expanding healthcare access across Delaware. She has broadened integrated behavioral health services at multiple sites, increasing care for underserved and rural communities. Her patient-centered framework reduces barriers like provider shortages and cost, strengthening Delaware’s mental health infrastructure.

, Director of Mental and Public Health at Atracare, is expanding healthcare access across Delaware. She has broadened integrated behavioral health services at multiple sites, increasing care for underserved and rural communities. Her patient-centered framework reduces barriers like provider shortages and cost, strengthening Delaware’s mental health infrastructure. Dr. DeJ’a Crippen (30) , Founder of Steady Steps Physical Therapy, is expanding access to vestibular rehabilitation in Delaware through a mobile and telehealth practice serving Sussex County. She delivers evidence-based care for dizziness and balance disorders, overcoming barriers like transportation and provider shortages, while raising community awareness for earlier diagnosis and treatment.

, Founder of Steady Steps Physical Therapy, is expanding access to vestibular rehabilitation in Delaware through a mobile and telehealth practice serving Sussex County. She delivers evidence-based care for dizziness and balance disorders, overcoming barriers like transportation and provider shortages, while raising community awareness for earlier diagnosis and treatment. Cali Williams (19), Founder of UNSEEN: The Hidden Crisis, is already making a meaningful impact in Delaware through public safety and youth advocacy. She educates students about human trafficking awareness and personal safety—issues that are often difficult but critical to address. Her work empowers young people to recognize warning signs, ask questions, and protect themselves and others.

“Each year, the She’s on Her Way Award honors Delaware young women leaders whose vision and dedication make a lasting difference in their communities,” said Sherese Brewington-Carr, Director of the Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy. “Their commitment to service is helping to build stronger, more inclusive communities for all.”

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year’s award winners and express my gratitude to all who contributed nominations,” stated Trisha Moses, Chair of the Delaware Women’s Commission. “Together, let’s keep celebrating and uplifting the remarkable women of Delaware.”

The 2026 recipients represent a diverse range of fields, including healthcare, nonprofit leadership, youth advocacy, and public health, and exemplify the innovation, service, and leadership that the She’s on Her Way Award was created to celebrate.

Celebrating 10 Years of Excellence:

Founded in 2016, the She’s on Her Way Award recognizes the achievements and celebrates the contributions of talented young women leaders making a difference in Delaware. Nominees must be young women between 18 and 30 years, and either native-born Delawareans or residents of the state for at least five years. Nominees must demonstrate a positive impact on the lives of Delawareans and exhibit qualities of good character, promise and hope, and have a positive reputation and leadership among their peers or community. The Delaware Commission for Women reviews, evaluates, and selects the awardees.

For more information on the She’s on Her Way Award, click here.

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