ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Celebrates the Launch of Florida's Showcase at the Great American State Fair

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Florida Pavilion to Bring the Free State of Florida to Life on the National Mall During America’s 250th Anniversary Celebration

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. –

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis was proud to celebrate the opening of the Florida Pavilion at the Great American State Fair. Designed as a journey through the Free State of Florida, the pavilion will transport visitors through centuries of history while highlighting the state's natural resources, agricultural heritage, world-famous tourism destinations, and enduring spirit of innovation. The State of Florida will proudly join all 50 states and 6 U.S. territories at the Great American State Fair, hosted by Freedom 250, from June 25 through July 10, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., with an immersive pavilion celebrating the people, places, history, and industries that have made Florida the greatest state in the nation.

“As our nation celebrates 250 years of independence, Florida is proud to showcase the culture and history that has helped shape America and continues to define our state's success,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “From our unmatched natural beauty to our thriving agriculture and world-class attractions, Florida's pavilion will give visitors from across the country a taste of everything that makes the Free State of Florida exceptional.”

“America's 250th birthday is a special opportunity to celebrate the people, industries, and values that have built the greatest nation in the history of the world,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. “Since our founding, agriculture has been at the heart of the American story, and through Fresh From Florida’s partnership with the Florida Pavilion, we are proud to celebrate the men and women who carry that legacy forward. Visitors to the Florida Pavilion will see how Florida farmers, ranchers, growers, and fishermen feed our families, fuel our economy, and preserve our nation’s freedom, prosperity, and independence.”

“The Great American State Fair is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Americans to celebrate together and honor our nation’s rich history,” said America250FL Chair and Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “Florida’s pavilion represents the best of our state from its breathtaking natural beauty to the boundless ingenuity of our people.”

"VISIT FLORIDA is proud to contribute to the Florida Pavilion at the Great American State Fair to celebrate America and share Florida's incredible story," said Bryan Griffin, President and CEO of VISIT FLORIDA. "Visitors to the Florida Pavilion will be able to explore Florida's long history, natural treasures, and current landmarks as they walk through the exhibit, and experience the important role our state has played in America’s story. We will showcase the people, places, innovation, and courage that made our state—and even offer a few fun Florida giveaways."

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is proud to participate in the Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., as our nation celebrates America’s 250th birthday,” said FWC Executive Director Roger Young. “Through an interactive exhibit showcasing Florida’s iconic wildlife, world-renowned fisheries, and breathtaking natural landscapes, we invite visitors to experience the incredible resources that make the Sunshine State unique. Stop by our booth and discover why Florida is recognized as the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World.”

Guests entering the pavilion will begin their journey in St. Augustine, America's oldest continuously inhabited European-established city, where exhibits will explore Florida's storied history beginning with the arrival of Juan Ponce de León in 1513 and continuing through the generations of Floridians who helped build the state and the nation.

The pavilion will then guide visitors through five signature experiences:

Florida's History & Heritage

Presented in partnership with Florida Power & Light, this exhibit explores Florida's role in powering America's future through innovation and ingenuity. Visitors will discover the Florida connections of visionaries like Thomas Edison and Benjamin Franklin while learning about the state's long history of technological advancement and energy development through interactive displays, historical imagery, and educational resources.

The Manatee: Florida's Iconic Marine Mammal

Sponsored by Tampa Electric Company, this exhibit celebrates one of Florida's most beloved wildlife species and the conservation efforts helping the gentle giant thrive. Guests will learn about the unique partnership between Florida's environment and industry through the story of the TECO Manatee Viewing Center, where warm waters from the Big Bend Power Station provide a winter refuge for hundreds of manatees each year. Visitors may even have the opportunity to snap a photo with Florida's favorite marine mammal.

Florida's Natural Resources

Sponsored by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, this exhibit showcases the landscapes and waterways that define the state—from the Everglades to Florida's thousands of lakes, rivers, and miles of coastline. Interactive displays will highlight Florida's world-renowned fishing opportunities and the state's commitment to conserving its abundant natural resources for future generations.

Fresh From Florida: Florida's Agricultural Heritage

Presented by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and Fresh From Florida, this section celebrates the farmers, ranchers, growers, and producers who help feed the nation while preserving Florida's agricultural traditions. Visitors will explore the state's diverse commodities and learn why agriculture remains one of Florida's most important industries.

Live More Floridays

Sponsored by Visit Florida, the pavilion's tourism experience invites visitors to discover why there is no ordinary day in Florida. From historic landmarks and pristine beaches to theme parks, wildlife, outdoor adventures, and world-class dining, guests will be encouraged to experience the countless destinations and unforgettable memories that await them across the Sunshine State.

Visitors will conclude their journey through the Florida Pavilion with Florida's enduring role as America’s launchpad to new frontiers. The exhibit will explore Florida's pivotal contributions to the Space Race, from the historic Apollo missions to today’s Artemis journeys and beyond. Guests will leave with an appreciation for Florida's continuing leadership as America reaches toward the stars and charts the next generation of space exploration.

The Great American State Fair is expected to welcome millions of visitors during the nation's Semiquincentennial celebration and will feature state pavilions, industry exhibits, family attractions, military performances, concerts, movie screenings, spectacular flyovers, and an iconic Ferris wheel on the National Mall. For more information on all the fair has to offer, please visit Freedom 250’s website here.

About America 250 Florida

America 250 Florida marks the state’s official observance of America’s semiquincentennial and will host and help sponsor special events throughout the year for Floridians from all corners of the state to enjoy. Floridians can find information on events, exhibits, heritage sites, and participation opportunities at America250FL.com, the state’s official hub for the Semiquincentennial celebration.

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