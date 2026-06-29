ConveyConnect Launches AI Interpreter Built for 911 and Emergency Communications

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Instant AI-powered language interpretation for emergency communications, with one-touch escalation to live human interpreters

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Convey911 today announced the launch of the ConveyConnect AI Interpreter — the first AI-powered interpretation solution purpose-built for 911 and public safety answering points (PSAPs). Unveiled at NENA 2026 in Columbus, Ohio, the solution delivers instant, on-demand language interpretation over the phone, trained and guided around the cadence of mission-critical emergency communications.

Language barriers in 911 call centers have long posed life-safety risks. With more than 19% of Americans speaking a language other than English at home, PSAPs face a growing volume of non-English calls — and legacy over-the-phone language services simply were not designed for the speed and stakes of emergency response. ConveyConnect AI Interpreter changes that.

Key Capabilities

Unlike traditional over-the-phone interpretation services that require dispatchers to wait on hold for a live interpreter, ConveyConnect AI Interpreter connects instantly — no hold time, no music, and no need to reconfirm the language mid-emergency. The solution supports 26 languages at launch and provides one-touch escalation to a live interpreter when needed.

Critically, the solution is not an agentic AI left to operate without oversight. It is designed with human-in-the-loop control — the call taker decides when to engage the AI, when to continue, and can seamlessly roll over to a live human interpreter at any point during the session. That escalation pathway is built in and always available.

“AI has been making considerable advances in the areas it’s best suited for — and interpretation is one of them,” said Jeff Bruns, CEO of Convey911. “What ConveyConnect AI Interpreter brings to 911 is a first of its kind: on-demand, instant, over-the-phone interpretation with the human always in the loop and a seamless handoff to a live interpreter available at any time. We built this around the cadence of mission-critical communication because, in emergency services, there is no margin for error.”

A Responsible AI-First Approach

ConveyConnect AI Interpreter supports an AI-first workflow with a built-in escalation option — appropriate for structured, time-sensitive interactions where speed matters — while preserving the ability to immediately connect to a multi-provider network of more than 70,000 live, professionally trained interpreters, many of whom have experience supporting emergency communications environments.

AI interpreting performs best in routine, predictable and structured interactions. Convey911 estimates those call types represent a significant portion of 911 call volume. Human interpreters remain the default for high-stakes, emotionally sensitive or escalating critical calls. ConveyConnect AI Interpreter is designed from the ground up around that distinction.

Available Now for PSAPs

ConveyConnect AI Interpreter is available today as part of the ConveyConnect Plus platform, providing real-time on-screen interpretation, Type-to-Talk and other capabilities required for communicating across language barriers over the phone.

Agencies can deploy it as an enhancement to their existing language service provider or as part of the broader ConveyPrizym platform, which includes live transcription, call automation, CAD integration, text-to-911 and real-time situational awareness.

For agencies currently using a traditional language line service, ConveyConnect offers a direct upgrade path: faster connection times, improved interpreter access through a vetted multi-provider network, AI-assisted sessions and predictable, cost-effective pricing.

About Convey911 / ConveyConnect

Convey911 is a public safety technology company headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic region. ConveyConnect is its language access platform for PSAPs and mission-critical communication centers — an aggregator of more than 70,000 interpreters across multiple language service providers, with the industry’s first AI interpretation offering built specifically for 911.

Learn more at conveyconnect.ai

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