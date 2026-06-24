Home Run Baker Park Playground Grand Opening Scheduled for July 1

06/24/2026

Category: Parks and Recreation

TRAPPE, Md. — Talbot County Parks and Recreation invites the community to celebrate the grand opening of the new playground at Home Run Baker Park on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 4 p.m.

The new playground was made possible through funding provided by Maryland DNR Program Open Space (POS) and represents Talbot County's continued investment in recreational amenities that serve children and families throughout the community.

The baseball-themed playground pays tribute to the park's namesake, Hall of Fame baseball player John Franklin "Home Run" Baker, while providing modern, inclusive play opportunities for children of all abilities.

Features include ramped access throughout much of the play structure, a communication board, sensory play elements, swings, slides, climbing features, interactive educational panels, and two integrated shade structures designed to enhance comfort during warmer months.

The new playground represents just one phase of ongoing investments at Home Run Baker Park. Talbot County Parks and Recreation, the Town of Trappe, and Trappe Little League Association continue to work together on future improvements that will strengthen the park's role as a community gathering place and recreational destination for residents and visitors alike.

The grand opening ceremony will include brief remarks, a ribbon cutting, and the official opening of the playground. Following the ceremony, families are invited to stay and enjoy the new playground, participate in history of baseball inspired activities, and enjoy snacks provided by Momma Maria’s Mediterranean Bistro.

"I am extremely excited about this project and the new opportunities it brings to our community," said Parks and Recreation Director Emily Gilmer. "The playground includes several inclusive play features and creates a fun space for children and families to enjoy together. We are thankful for the funding and support that made this project possible and look forward to seeing it enjoyed for years to come."

The event is free and open to the public. Home Run Baker Park is located at 4200 Main St, Trappe MD 21673.

For additional information, contact Talbot County Parks and Recreation at 410-770-8050 or visit talbotparks.org.

parks and recreation program open space dnr trappe