USA Fibroid Centers Expands Healthcare Accessibility with Free National Screenings for Fibroid Awareness Month

Dr. Jacob White, Interventional Radiologist and Medical Director at USA Fibroid Centers, uses diagnostic ultrasound to assess the wrist artery before catheter placement for UFE, a minimally-invasive procedure requiring no incisions, stitches, or general anesthesia.

Millions of women suffer in silence, believing their symptoms are normal. An early symptom check can change everything, pointing patients toward life-changing, non-surgical options like UFE.” — Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers returns with its annual July screening initiative to offer nationwide complimentary fibroid screenings throughout National Fibroid Awareness Month, expanding access for women across its national network of AAAHC-accredited clinics. Individuals can schedule a free session by calling 888-986-6103 and mentioning the phrase “free screening.”

Despite affecting up to 80 percent of women by age 50, uterine fibroids remain one of the most under-discussed conditions in women's healthcare. As the nation's leading provider of outpatient Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), USA Fibroid Centers is elevating that narrative with a clear message: what has been normalized is not normal. Better healthcare outcomes begin with education and awareness that chronic symptoms require medical attention rather than suffering in silence.

The consequences of delayed diagnosis extend far beyond localized pelvic pain. Chronic blood loss from heavy menstruation frequently leads to severe anemia, compromising cardiovascular health and energy levels. Expanding fibroids can exert physical pressure on surrounding organs, altering basic circulation and causing constipation and bloating. USA Fibroid Centers also emphasizes the overlooked psychological toll of living with unpredictable symptoms, which frequently causes chronic emotional exhaustion, anxiety, and social isolation.

"Millions of women suffer in silence, believing their symptoms are normal," said Dr. Yan Katsnelson, Founder and CEO of USA Fibroid Centers. "An early symptom check can change everything, pointing patients toward life-changing, non-surgical options like UFE."

A central pillar of the July initiative is dismantling the misconception that surgery, such as hysterectomy or myomectomy, is the default solution for fibroids. During complimentary consultations, patients can discuss their medical history and learn about Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). As an FDA-approved, outpatient procedure performed since the mid-1990s, UFE preserves the uterus and requires no major incisions or general anesthesia. The office-based treatment allows most patients to return to their normal routines within one to two weeks by naturally shrinking the tumors.

Dr. Jacob White, Interventional Radiologist and Medical Director at USA Fibroid Centers, emphasized the significant gap in awareness and treatment, noting that up to 70–80% of women will develop fibroids by age 50¹, yet an estimated 30–40% remain unaware they have the condition²—contributing to delays in care.

“Free screenings are a critical first step in closing that awareness gap,” said Dr. White. “Too many women delay care because they don’t recognize their symptoms. By making screenings accessible, we can identify fibroids earlier and help patients take control of their health sooner.”

For more information regarding fibroid symptoms and treatment options, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com. To schedule a complimentary screening, call 888-986-6103.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading national provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment. Its mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical care using advanced Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of non-surgical treatment options, improving healthcare access, and encouraging open conversations about women's health.

¹ National Institutes of Health (NIH) and clinical literature estimate that up to 70–80% of women develop uterine fibroids by age 50.

² A 2024 Harris Poll conducted on behalf of the Society of Interventional Radiology found significant gaps in awareness, including that many women are unaware of fibroids or their risk for developing them, with nearly three-fourths (72%) reporting they did not know they were at risk.

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