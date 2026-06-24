Shapiro Administration Highlights the Need for Critical Infrastructure Funding During Tour of a Housing Project Being Constructed in the City of York

Supported by more than $1.5 million in funding through the Mixed-Use Housing Development Pilot Program, the future mixed-use housing project at the former Dentsply manufacturing site in York City will construct 81 new apartments as well as retail, office, and makerspace.

Earlier this year, Governor Josh Shapiro unveiled the Commonwealth’s first-ever Housing Action Plan to ensure every Pennsylvanian has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing.

The Governor’s 2026-27 proposed budget calls for a $1 billion investment in housing and critical infrastructure to speed up new home construction across Pennsylvania and provide vital rehabilitation funding to maintain existing homes.

York, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger toured the new mixed-use housing project under construction at the former Dentsply manufacturing site in the City of York to highlight the critical need for housing infrastructure investments across Pennsylvania.

Under current projections, the Commonwealth will face a shortage of roughly 185,000 homes by 2035 without further action. Housing costs continue to rise at a rate faster than wages, with over one million households in Pennsylvania spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing, while more than 50 percent of the Commonwealth’s0 housing stock is over 50 years old — making it increasingly more expensive to maintain.

To address these issues, Governor Josh Shapiro created Pennsylvania’s first-ever Housing Action Plan, which will build and preserve more homes, modernize housing regulations and zoning rules, and break down barriers preventing people from finding stable housing — all to grow the Commonwealth’s economy and improve Pennsylvanians’ quality of life.

“Pennsylvania’s first Housing Action Plan lays out a clear roadmap to boost housing access and affordability across the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Siger. “Housing comes in all shapes and sizes, from single-family homes to senior apartments, and even redeveloped sites like this one we’re visiting today in York. Housing access provides stability for our local economies, strengthens the workforce, and builds the foundation for success.”

Supported by $1,538,562 through the Mixed-Use Housing Development Pilot Program, the former historic Dentsply manufacturing site in the City of York will be turned into 81 new apartments with additional retail, office, and makerspace.

“As housing expenses continue to consume more of our budgets – especially here in York – it leaves less money for other essentials that families desperately need,” said Representative Carol Hill-Evans. “Affordable housing is a necessity for every community, and this project represents meaningful progress toward ensuring that more individuals and families gain access to safe, stable, and attainable homes. Efforts like this help strengthen our neighborhoods, support a healthier local economy, and build a more equitable future for all of us in the 95th legislative district and across the Commonwealth.”

“On behalf of the Redevelopment Authority of the City of York, I’d like to thank DCED for making this investment in our community to help ensure the long-term viability of this very important project,” said Michael Black, Chair, Redevelopment Authority of the City of York.

“York Realty Partners is incredibly proud to be investing in York County and partnering with Governor Shapiro’s Administration and Secretary Siger to bring this transformative project to life,” said Angelo Munafo, Vice President of CAM Development. “This grant is a critical piece that will allow us to create much-needed workforce housing, including both rental and for-sale homeownership options, alongside vibrant mixed-use amenities—all within a walkable, transit-connected community that York’s families and workforce deserve. Our master plan will restore these long-deteriorating historic structures into best-in-class apartments that will feature oversized layouts, tall ceilings, and the rich natural light and historic wood and brick finishes that only buildings like this can offer. Our plan also facilitates the extension of the Codorus Greenway trail across the former Dentsply property, which will ultimately enhance the pedestrian and recreational experience along the creek for the entire community.”

“Housing is not just a social issue, it is economic infrastructure,” said Kevin Schreiber, President of the York County Economic Alliance. “York County is still projected to be 6,000 units short by 2035, underscoring the scale of the work ahead. Behind every housing number is a family trying to stay close to work, a young professional deciding whether to build a future here, or a senior hoping to remain in the community they helped build.”

In September 2024, Governor Shapiro signed Executive Order 2024-03 directing his Administration to develop a comprehensive plan for building and preserving more homes, breaking down barriers preventing people from finding stable housing, and expanding housing opportunities to ultimately position the Commonwealth as a national leader on housing access and affordability by 2035.

Governor Shapiro’s Housing Action Plan calls for new, affordable housing options and reforms that will help meet the demand across the Commonwealth’s housing markets and outlines a plan to address the housing supply, improve affordability, and stabilize housing outcomes.

The plan also created a Deputy Secretary for Housing at DCED. Kevin Bush was recently hired to serve in this new role and lead the Commonwealth’s efforts to expand housing supply, strengthen communities, and improve housing stability across Pennsylvania.

“Safe, stable, and affordable housing is essential to our future,” said Deputy Sec. Kevin Bush. “The Housing Action Plan offers the blueprint to meet Pennsylvania’s growing housing demand. I look forward to working with all our partners to build and preserve more homes, stabilize housing outcomes, and expand housing opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.”

The Governor’s proposed 2026-27 budget takes the first steps to implement the Housing Action Plan and includes:

Investing $1 billion through the Pennsylvania Program for Critical Infrastructure Investment to build and strengthen Pennsylvania’s critical infrastructure.

Launching a $1 million Investments in Health pilot program to expand stable housing options and reduce homelessness.

Reducing barriers to residential development by modernizing local planning, zoning, and permitting processes.

Protecting homeowners and communities from sudden cost increases of manufactured housing options.

Strengthening housing leadership, coordination, and data sharing across the Commonwealth, increasing partnerships and collaboration at every level to address the critical housing need.

For more information about the Pennsylvania Housing Plan or DCED, visit the agency’s website, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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