Attorney General James Stops Federal Elections Overreach

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after a federal judge ruled that the administration's executive order asserting federal control over elections is unlawful:

“Generations of Americans fought tirelessly for the right to vote, and we honor their legacy by protecting that right against anyone who tries to undermine it.

“I am grateful the court blocked the president’s unconstitutional attempt to seize control of our elections. As we approach this year’s midterms, I will continue doing everything in my power to protect free and fair elections and defend the sacred right to vote for New Yorkers and all Americans.”

In April 2025, Attorney General James and a coalition of 18 other states sued the Trump administration over the administration’s March 2025 executive order seeking to override state control of elections and make it more difficult for Americans to register to vote and cast ballots. Today, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts granted the coalition’s motion for summary judgment, ruling that several key measures in the executive order are unlawful and enjoining the administration from enforcing these dangerous policies.