Banríon Joins Asset-Map Growth Partners, Wins Industry Honors, and Adds New Alternatives Marketplace Partners

Banrion Capital Management

Banríon is named an inaugural Asset-Map Growth Partner, earns two industry honors, and adds CAZ Investments, Stansberry, and Crescent Rock to its platform.

I've spent two decades on the same side of the table as the advisors we serve. I built Banríon to make alternatives easier to access well — and this recognition tells me it's resonating.” — Shana Orczyk Sissel

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banríon Capital Management (“Banríon”), the structure-agnostic alternatives marketplace built by advisors, for advisors, today announced its selection as an inaugural member of Asset-Map’s newly launched Growth Partners Program, alongside a series of platform expansions and industry honors that underscore the firm’s growing role in independent wealth management.A Founding Asset-Map Growth PartnerBanríon was named one of four inaugural members of Asset-Map Growth Partners , a curated program connecting financial advisors with vetted companies purpose-built to help them grow. Asset-Map, the premier visual financial planning conversation tool for advisors, has mapped more than 2.5 million people and $3.4 trillion in financial instruments. Through the partnership, Banríon turns the planning gaps Asset-Map surfaces into actionable investment opportunities, giving independent RIAs and broker-dealers conflict-free access to the research, technology, and operational infrastructure needed to add alternatives at scale.Industry RecognitionBanríon’s momentum has been matched by external recognition. The firm’s podcast, What’s the Alternative? Meet the Manager, hosted by Founder and CEO Shana Orczyk Sissel, CAIA, was named a 2026 Wealthies finalist in the Investor-Focused Podcast category by Wealth Management by Informa. Separately, Banríon was named Best Alternative Investment Technology Platform — USA at the Wealth & Finance International FinTech Awards 2026.Expanding the MarketplaceBanríon also continued to broaden the roster of managers available through its platform, with recent additions including CAZ Investments, Stansberry Alternatives, and Crescent Rock Capital. These additions deepen Banríon’s structure-agnostic lineup , which spans alternative ETFs, mutual funds, interval funds, and private market strategies — giving advisors a single point of access across the full range of alternative investment structures.“I’ve spent more than two decades on the same side of the table as the advisors we serve, so I know firsthand how much harder alternatives have been to access well outside the biggest firms. I built Banríon to close that gap — and being named an inaugural Asset-Map Growth Partner, alongside this recognition from people I respect, tells me it’s resonating. Every manager who joins us, from CAZ Investments to Stansberry Alternatives to Crescent Rock Capital, is one more way I get to make this easier for the advisors and families I’ve always built for. That’s the part I never get tired of.”— Shana Orczyk Sissel, CAIA, Founder and CEO of Banríon Capital ManagementAbout Banríon Capital ManagementBanríon Capital Management is a structure-agnostic alternatives marketplace built by advisors, for advisors. Banríon gives independent RIAs and broker-dealers conflict-free access to the research, technology, and operational infrastructure needed to add alternatives at scale — spanning alternative ETFs, mutual funds, interval funds, and private market strategies. Founded in 2022, Banríon is led by Founder and CEO Shana Orczyk Sissel, CAIA, widely known across the industry as the “Queen of Alternatives.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.