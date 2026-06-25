JACKIE SIEGEL LEADS SUCCESSFUL FIRST 2026 MRS. FLORIDA AMERICA SEASON FOLLOWING THE LOSS OF HUSBAND DAVID SIEGEL

Winners of 2026 Mrs. Florida America with "Queen of Versailles" Jackie Siegel

Hosted under the leadership of Jackie Siegel, known as the "Queen of Versailles" through the acclaimed Netflix series

This year represented more than a pageant” — Jackie Siegel

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Mrs. Florida America Pageant marked the beginning of a new chapter for one of the nation's most respected pageant organizations. For the first time in decades, Mrs. Florida America owner and director Jackie Siegel led the organization without her husband, David Siegel, by her side.David Siegel, founder of Westgate Resorts and longtime supporter of the Mrs. America organization, left behind a legacy of entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and community service. Together, David and Jackie championed causes that impacted families across the nation while supporting women who sought to use their platforms to create meaningful change.Today, Jackie continues that legacy through her leadership of the Mrs. America organization and through the extraordinary work of Victoria's Voice Foundation. Founded in memory of David and Jackie Siegel's daughter, Victoria, Victoria's Voice has become a national leader in the fight against substance abuse and the opioid epidemic. Through education, advocacy, awareness campaigns, and legislative initiatives, the organization works tirelessly to save lives and provide families with the resources needed to protect future generations."This year represented more than a pageant," said Jackie Siegel. "It was a celebration of resilience, service, and purpose. The women who participate in this organization are leaders in their communities, and I am honored to continue supporting them as they use their voices to make a difference."The 2026 competition showcased an extraordinary group of women from across Florida, with titleholders representing communities from both coasts of the state.Newly crowned Mrs. Florida America 2026 Abigail Eberhart , representing Florida's Paradise Coast, will go on to represent Florida at the prestigious Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas later this summer. A Georgetown University graduate, Public Information Officer for the Town of Fort Myers Beach, and American Red Cross nationally certified water safety instructor, Eberhart's platform focuses on drowning prevention and expanding access to lifesaving swim instruction for children and families."As a water safety advocate, I have seen firsthand how education saves lives," said Eberhart. "This title is both an honor and a responsibility. I am committed to using this platform to help ensure every child has access to the skills they need to stay safe in and around the water."Joining her as Mrs. Florida American 2026, Fort Myers representative Dominique Tregunno brings a strong commitment to community service, leadership, and advocacy. Tregunno understands firsthand the life-changing impact that early intervention and community support programs can have on a child’s future. Her personal journey has inspired her commitment to helping others facing similar challenges.Through her advocacy efforts, Dominique works to raise awareness about childhood vision issues and supports organizations that provide resources, screenings, and assistance to families in need. She believes that every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential through access to proper eye care and educational support.The organization also crowned Chelsee Delgado of Melbourne as Miss Florida for America Strong 2026. Delgado is a Florida-based advocate, speaker, mental fitness coach, and community leader dedicated to empowering individuals through resilience, personal growth, and purpose-driven action. A proud mother, grandmother, and former small-town Ohio native, Chelsee has transformed her life experiences into a platform of hope and impact, working with nonprofits, youth programs, and community organizations across Florida and beyond. As the newly crowned Miss Florida For America Strong, she is using her voice to champion advocacy, inspire future generations, and create meaningful change on both a local and national level.Together, Eberhart, Tregunno, and Delgado represent the diversity, strength, and service-minded leadership found throughout Florida. As ambassadors for their communities and their respective titles, each will use her platform to advance meaningful causes and inspire positive change across the state and beyond.The 2026 class of titleholders reflects the mission that has long defined the Mrs. America organization: empowering women to lead through service, advocacy, and purpose. Under Jackie Siegel's leadership, the organization continues to honor its legacy while inspiring a new generation of women to make a lasting impact in their communities.As Mrs. Florida America 2026, Eberhart will now begin preparations to represent Florida at the nationally televised Mrs. America Pageant in Las Vegas, where she will compete against titleholders from across the country for the coveted title of Mrs.

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