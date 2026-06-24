Florida State Parks Offers Free Admission over July 4th Weekend in Celebration of America’s 250 Years of Independence

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 24, 2026 Lake Kissimmee State Park, Lake Wales TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As the nation celebrates America’s 250th anniversary, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) invites residents and visitors to rediscover the Sunshine State’s natural beauty and renowned recreation. In the spirit of independence and our shared American heritage, Florida State Parks will waive admission fees from Friday, July 3, 2026, through Sunday, July 5, 2026. Florida’s award-winning state parks offer unrivaled outdoor recreation opportunities across a vast range of landscapes, from caverns to wetlands to springs to beaches. Visitors will find activities for everyone, including hiking, camping, wildlife viewing, swimming, paddling and horseback riding. Cultural and historical resources include forts, battlefields, archaeological sites and historic landmarks. “While every July 4th is special, we recognize this Independence Day is a significant moment in our nation’s history,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “I invite all Floridians, their friends and their family to our state parks to enjoy the outdoors, make new memories and support our treasured public lands.” Florida’s state park system is the only four-time winner of the NRPA’s National Gold Medal Award, highlighting the state’s commitment to protecting precious natural resources while maximizing public access and environmental stewardship. Florida State Parks are also essential to local economies and communities throughout the state, forming the beating heart of Florida’s ecotourism industry and cultural identity. In the last fiscal year, Florida State Parks welcomed over 28 million visitors and contributed an estimated $3.6 billion in statewide economic impact. ###

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